Reigning Australian Open champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler are among nine Australians in action on day eight at Wimbledon 2023.

London, Great Britain, 10 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler are hoping to recapture the magical form that helped them win the Australian Open in January.

The Aussie duo are through to the second round in the Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles competition, where they’ll face top seeds, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and British hope Neal Skupski.

It is their third meeting with the world’s best team this season.

The 30-year-old Kubler and 22-year-old Hijikata memorably defeated Koolhof and Skupski during their Australian Open title-winning run, conceding only four games in a quarterfinal upset.

The co-ranked world No.2s have since avenged that result, beating world No.31 Kubler and world No.37 Hijikata at an ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami.

World No.16 Matt Ebden has a big day ahead too.

The 35-year-old from Perth will continue his title defence in the gentlemen’s doubles competition alongside Indian Rohan Bopanna, then partner fellow Australian Ellen Perez in the mixed doubles.

The future stars of Australian tennis are competing in the Wimbledon junior competition, with four Aussies in action on day eight.

> READ: Emerson Jones thrilled to live out Wimbledon dream

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day eight:

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)/Johannus Monday (GBR), No.3 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR), No.3 Court, second match

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA), Court 18, third match

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN), No.3 Court, third match

Girls’ singles, second round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [10] Tereza Valentova (CZE), Court 7, first match (from 8pm AEST)

[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Tatum Evans (USA), Court 6, second match

Boys’ doubles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Jakub Filip (CZE)/Gabriele Vulpitta (ITA), Court 6, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) v [7] Darwin Blanch (USA)/Roy Horovitz (USA), Court 8, fifth match

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2023 day eight schedule

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!