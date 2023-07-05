Australian Alex de Minaur and his British girlfriend Katie Boulter have received a mixed doubles wildcard at Wimbledon.

London, Great Britain, 5 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur will team up with British girlfriend Katie Boulter in the Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles competition.

The high-profile couple, who have been dating since 2020, have been awarded a wildcard into the 32-team draw.

It is the first time De Minaur will contest mixed doubles in his Grand Slam career.

The 24-year-old Australian and Boulter, who recently became the top-ranked British woman in singles, face an accomplished Aussie duo in the opening round.

They met world No.29 John Peers and world No.7 Storm Hunter, the reigning US Open mixed doubles champions.

World No.16 Matt Ebden, who was a finalist alongside the now-retired Sam Stosur at the All England Club last year, is partnering another Australian this year, world No.9 Ellen Perez.

The fifth-seeded Ebden and Perez begin their campaign against Monaco’s Hugo Nys and Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Wimbledon 2023

Mixed doubles, first round [5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER) John Peers (AUS)/Storm Hunter (AUS) v [WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!