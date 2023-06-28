John-Patrick Smith and Matt Ebden have eliminated one of the world's top teams to reach the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Great Britain.

Eastbourne, Great Britain, 28 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Aussie duo John-Patrick Smith and Matt Ebden are through to the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.

Teaming up for the first time since January 2022, the Australian pair eliminated third seeds Hugo Nys of Monaco and Poland’s Jan Zielinski in the quarterfinals.

World No.12 Nys and world No.7 Zielinski have been one of the world’s best-performing teams this season. They were Australian Open finalists and won the Rome Masters title last month.

The 34-year-old Smith and 35-year-old Ebden had their measure though, recording a 4-6 6-3 [10-7] victory.

This propels world No.93 Smith into his second tour-level semifinal of the season. The Townsville talent has now won nine of his 12 grass-court matches this year, having recently enjoyed success at ATP Challenger level.

This is Ebden’s seventh ATP doubles semifinal this year, continuing his consistent season.

Aleksandar Vukic’s career-best run at an ATP grass-court tournament came to an end, with the 27-year-old qualifier losing his second-round singles match.

World No.41 Miomir Kecmanovic snapped Vukic’s three-match winning streak with a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory.

In women’s doubles action, Daria Saville and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski were ousted in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[8] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) d [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-4

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [3] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) 4-6 6-3 [10-7]

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) 6-2 4-6 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Luisa Stefani (BRA)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Mallorca, Spain

The last remaining Australian hopes have bowed out at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca.

The retiring Feliciano Lopez extended his swansong with a 7-6(6) 1-6 6-3 second-round victory against Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

This propels the 41-year-old Spaniard into his first ATP-level quarterfinal in two years.

In doubles action, John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were beaten in the opening round.

The recently crowned Halle champions couldn’t continue that momentum, losing in three sets to Argentine combination Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Aussies in action – Mallorca

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

[3] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) d John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-5(5) 3-6 [10-3]

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!