Alex de Minaur has dominated former world No.1 Andy Murray in their first-round meeting at an ATP 500 grass-court tournament in London.

London, Great Britain, 20 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Queen’s Club, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur has made a sensational start to his campaign at an ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club by eliminating five-time champion Andy Murray in the opening round.

The seventh-seeded Australian recorded a 6-3 6-1 victory against the former world No.1 and did not drop serve in their 85-minute encounter.

CLINICAL 👏@alexdeminaur makes the RO16, taking out Murray in a swift display, 6-3 6-1 at Queen's.#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/4XkAe6HtUQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 20, 2023

This snaps a 10-match winning streak for world No.38 Murray, who had won back-to-back ATP Challenger titles in the past fortnight.

It also marks a welcome return to form for world No.18 De Minaur, who had not scored a top-50 victory since his title-winning run at Acapulco in early March.

De Minaur has now won all four of his career meetings against the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Muzz doesn’t like playing demon at all, crazy — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 20, 2023

Jordan Thompson also advanced after winning an all-Australian opening-round showdown.

Originally scheduled to play Canadian Milos Raonic, Thompson instead faced Alexei Popyrin.

Former world No.3 Raonic withdrew with a shoulder injury and was replaced by lucky loser Popyrin.

“It’s tough playing another Aussie and not knowing I was playing him at the start of the day, but I think I dealt with that pretty well,” Thompson said.

World No.76 Thompson continued his impressive grass-court form to score a 6-4 6-4 victory.

“The way (Popyrin) plays is not a huge adjustment to Raonic,” said the 29-year-old Australian.

“It can throw you off a little bit but thankfully didn’t today.”

Thompson, who last week advanced to his first ATP-level final in four years, has won eight of his 10 grass-court singles matches so far this season.

Aussies in action – Queen’s Club

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Andy Murray (GBR) 6-3 6-1

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Halle, Germany

John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

Peers and Melo scored a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-3 [10-6] victory against Belgian combination Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in first-round action.

World No.23 Gille and world No.24 Vliegen were the third seeds and contesting their first tournament since recording a runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

Aussies in action – Halle

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d [3] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 6-7(3) 6-3 [10-6]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Nicolas Jarry (CHI)/Rafael Matos (BRA)

