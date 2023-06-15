Three Australians have reached the singles quarterfinals at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in the Netherlands.

Jordan Thompson has ended the comeback of former world No.3 Milos Raonic at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Thompson recorded a 7-6(4) 6-1 second-round victory against the Wimbledon 2016 finalist, who was contesting his first tournament in almost two years.

This propels 29-year-old Thompson into his first ATP-level quarterfinal since February 2022.

He’ll next play Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who eliminated top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round. It is a rematch of the tournament’s 2019 final.

Alex de Minaur booked his spot in the quarterfinals too, after overcoming Serbia’s Laslo Djere in a three-set battle.

The fourth-seeded De Minaur triumphed 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 in two hours and 11 minutes.

World No.18 De Minaur next plays sixth-seeded local hope Tallon Griekspoor, who eliminated Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

With Rinky Hijikata also through to the quarterfinals, this marks the first time in the tournament’s 33-year history that three Australians have reached this stage in the men’s singles draw.

Kimberly Birrell, Australia’s last remaining hope in the women’s singles competition, bowed out in the second round.

World No.26 Ekaterina Alexandrova, the tournament’s defending champion, scored a hard-fought 6-4 7-6(3) victory against Birrell.

Aussies in action – ‘s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-6(4) 6-1

[6] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 6-2

Women’s singles, second round

[4] Ekaterina Alexandrova d Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4 7-6(3)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Maxime Cressy (USA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) d [4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Greet Minnen (BEL)/Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) d [2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 7-6(3) 2-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [6] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)

Stuttgart, Germany

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are through to the men’s doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.

The top seeds recorded a 6-1 7-5 victory against Italian duo Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Ebden and Bopanna produced another strong serving display, conceding just 14 points on serve in the 69-minute encounter.

This propels world No.19 Ebden and Bopanna into their sixh ATP semifinal of the season.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-1 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [4] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [4] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

