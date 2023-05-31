Max Purcell was among four Australians players to score first-round doubles win on day four at Roland Garros.

Paris, France, 31 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Four Australian players recorded doubles wins on day four at Roland Garros.

John Peers made a promising start to this 11th campaign in Paris, combining with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo to post a first-round victory in the men’s doubles competition.

Their experience proved important in a comeback 5-7 6-3 6-4 victory against American William Blumberg and Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

Max Purcell, who earlier this week recorded his first Grand Slam main-draw singles win, is also excelling on the doubles court.

The 25-year-old Australian teamed with American Ben Shelton to triumph 3-6 6-3 6-4 against British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

Alexei Popyrin celebrated a milestone of his own, notching his career-first doubles victory at Roland Garros.

The 23-year-old Aussie and his Belarusian partner, Ilya Ivashka, took only 65 minutes to power past Indian alternates N.Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-3 6-4.

John-Patrick Smith and American Christopher Eubanks snuck into the draw as alternates too, but couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. They lost to French wildcards Jonathan Eysseric and Harold Mayot in straight sets.

The biggest shock of the day was world No.18 Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna’s first-round loss.

French pairing Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul scored a 7-5 7-6(5) win against the sixth seeds, who have been one of the tour’s most in-form teams this season.

In women’s doubles action, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez needed only 59 minutes to secure their place in the second round.

The sixth seeds played sublime tennis in a 6-2 6-2 victory against French wildcards Clara Burel and Chloe Paquet, tallying 22 winners and just six unforced errors.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d William Blumberg (USA)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 5-7 6-3 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS)/Ben Shelton (USA) d Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 3-6 6-3 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ilya Ivashka d [Alt] N.Sriram Balaji (IND)/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND) 6-3 6-4

Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA) d [6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-5 7-6(5)

[WC] Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)/Harold Mayot (FRA) d [Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Christopher Eubanks (USA) 7-6(1) 6-0

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Clara Burel (FRA)/Chloe Paquet (FRA) 6-2 6-2



COMING UP

Men’s doubles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ilya Ivashka v [5] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Max Purcell (AUS)/Ben Shelton (USA) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA)



Women’s doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Emma Navarro (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jan Zielinski (POL) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

