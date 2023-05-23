Paris, France, 23 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

A strong contingent of Australian players begin their Roland Garros qualifying campaigns today.

Eight Aussies are scheduled to compete on day two of the qualifying competition in Paris, with matches beginning from 6pm AEST.

Among them is the in-form Aleksandar Vukic, who made his top-100 debut this week after an exceptional run at ATP Challenger level.

They are looking to join Australia’s Arina Rodionova in the second round. The 33-year-old from Melbourne was the sole Aussie winner on day one.

> READ: Rodionova continues impressive form at Roland Garros

Aussies in action on day two:

Marc Polmans (AUS) v [WC] Harold Mayot (FRA)

Men’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 14, first match (from 6pm AEST)

Contesting Roland Garros qualifying for a sixth time, world No.194 Polmans is looking to better final-round appearances in 2020 and 2021. The 26-year-old from Melbourne, who missed last year’s tournament due to ankle surgery, has improved his ranking almost 150 spots in the past five months. The in-form Aussie faces former world No.1 junior Mayot, a 21-year-old local wildcard ranked No.199.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Raphael Collignon (BEL)

Men’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 3, second match

Vukic has skyrocketed into the world’s top 100 after winning 18 of his past 23 matches. The 27-year-old from Sydney boasts a good career record in Paris too, with six wins from his nine matches. It means world No.95 Vukic, who is aiming to qualify at Roland Garros for a second time, will start favourite against Collignon, a 21-year-old from Belgium ranked No.210 and contesting his first major tournament.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Oleksii Krutykh (UKR)

Men’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 5, second match

Making his seventh Roland Garros qualifying appearance, the 30-year-old Bolt is seeking a first win. The South Australian is on the comeback from elbow surgery and using a protected ranking to compete. The world No.374, who has claimed three ITF singles title since returning to the tour, meets Krutykh, a 23-year-old Ukrainian ranked No.185 who qualified at Australian Open 2023.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men’s qualifying singles draw

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Alice Robbe (FRA)

Women’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 14, second match

World No.152 Hon has won 10 of her 15 matches on clay this season, providing valuable momentum ahead of her fifth Roland Garros campaign. The 25-year-old from Brisbane’s best result in Paris is a second-round appearance in 2019, where she pushed world No.14 Madison Keys to three sets. Robbe, a 23-year-old Frenchwoman ranked No.190, is making her Grand Slam-level debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [8] Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Women’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 9, third match

The 28-year-old Hunter is aiming to qualify in Paris for a second time (have previously done so in 2021). But the world No.202, who is a top-five star in doubles, faces a tough opening-round assignment. Golubic, a 30-year-old from Switzerland ranked No.125, is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist and has won both of her previous meeting with Hunter in three-set battles.

Head-to-head record: Golubic leads 2-0

Last meeting: Golubic won 4-6 6-3 6-3 (Adelaide, January 2023)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s qualifying singles draw

[5] James Duckworth (AUS) v Riccardo Bonadio (ITA)

Men’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 3, fourth match

World No.109 Duckworth has completed successful qualifying campaigns in Paris twice before, in 2013 and 2014. The 31-year-old from Brisbane, who is aiming to make an eighth Roland Garros main draw appearance, begins his qualifying campaign against Bonadio, a 29-year-old Italian ranked No.164 and looking to record his first-ever win at Roland Garros.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Women’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 9, fourth match

At world No.150, Fourlis is the top-ranked Australian in the women’s qualifying singles draw. The 23-year-old from Melbourne thrives on clay and advanced to her biggest career final in Germany earlier this month. Fourlis meets world No.183 Jimenez Kasintseva, a highly touted 17-year-old and former world No.1-ranked junior, in the opening round.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT)

Women’s qualifying singles, first round, Court 4, fifth match

Gadecki, a 21-year-old from the Gold Coast, is contesting Roland Garros qualifying for a third time. The world No.153, who has reached four ITF singles finals and recorded 10 clay-court wins this season, has an edge in experience in this first-round match-up. Semenistaja, a 20-year-old from Latvia ranked No.199, is making her Grand Slam-level debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2023 qualifying, day two schedule

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!