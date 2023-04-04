Max Purcell's red-hot form has been rewarded with a new career-high singles ranking.

Australia, 4 April 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Max Purcell celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday – and now has an extra reason to celebrate. He soars to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, rising 13 places to world No.86 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in France.

Purcell has now won 22 of his past 24 matches and improved his ranking 117 places since mid-February.

Aleksandar Vukic is on the move too, rising 17 spots to world No.151 after qualifying in Miami.

Marc Polmans jumps up 33 places to world No.239 after reaching back-to-back Australian Pro Tour finals, while Dane Sweeny rises 18 spots to world No.242 after his strong performances in Canberra.

Alex Bolt is one of the biggest movers of the week, climbing up 67 places to world No.383 after winning his second ITF Futures title of the season.

Luke Saville also returns to the world’s top 500, rising 27 places to world No.491 after reaching an ITF semifinal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.19 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.25 -1 Jason Kubler No.71 -1 Jordan Thompson No.84 -1 Max Purcell No.86 +13 Chris O’Connell No.87 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.95 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.105 -11 James Duckworth No.110 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.136 -11

Women’s singles

Although Ajla Tomljanovic is still sidelined with injury, there’s some good news in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The Aussie No.1 sets a new career-high this week at world No.32.

Storm Hunter is making moves as well, improving eight places to world No.192 after qualifying at Miami.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.32 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.115 -4 Daria Saville No.129 -40 Olivia Gadecki No.151 -7 Priscilla Hon No.160 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.173 -4 Storm Hunter No.192 +8 Lizette Cabrera No.253 +3 Astra Sharma No.257 -10 Alexandra Bozovic No.294 -7

Men’s doubles

John Peers returns to the world’s top 40 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising four places after making a second-round appearance in Miami.

Max Purcell and Jason Taylor enjoyed a title-winning run at an ATP Challenger in France last week. This sees Purcell improve three spots to world No.57 and Taylor skyrocket up 52 places to a career-high world No.177. This is 29-year-old Taylor’s 10th professional title and first at ATP Challenger level.

Blake Ellis rises 37 places to world No.275 after winning an ITF Futures title in India, while 18-year-old Edward Winter moves to a career-high world No.388 (up 55 spots) after winning his second career ITF title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.22 -4 Jason Kubler No.36 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.37 -1 John Peers No.40 +4 Nick Kyrgios No.54 -8 Max Purcell No.57 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.74 -18 Luke Saville No.80 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.93 +3 Andrew Harris No.111 -1

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez improves to world No.16 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. This follows a career-best run in Miami, where the 27-year-old reached the semifinals alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Olivia Gadecki is one of the biggest movers this week, rising 33 places to world No.206. The 20-year-old from the Gold Coast has made final appearances in four of her past five tournaments and improved her ranking more than 500 spots since January.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.12 +1 Ellen Perez No.16 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.108 +3 Astra Sharma No.142 -2 Daria Saville No.156 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.171 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.183 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.206 +33 Talia Gibson No.219 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.235 -18

