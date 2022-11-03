Alex de Minaur scores his career-first win against a top five-ranked opponent, beating Daniil Medvedev in the second round at the Paris Masters.

Paris, France, 3 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has defeated world No.3 Daniil Medvedev at this week’s Paris Masters.

The 23-year-old Australian carved out a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory in a two-hour and 46-minute battle. He proved clutch under pressure, saving 12 of the 15 break points he faced in the second-round match.

This is De Minaur’s first career win against a top five-ranked opponent, snapping an 18-match losing streak against players in that elite category.

“It’s a good one to get, for sure,” said De Minaur.

“It’s the end of the year, everyone’s a bit tired, but I’m very proud of my performance. I just played very smart. I knew it was going to be a chess match out there, both baiting each other to be aggressive, but you also didn’t want to be too aggressive at times. It was an absolute battle and I’m very happy I was able to come out on top.”

World No.25 De Minaur moves into the third round, where he’ll face 16th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe. If De Minaur defeats Tiafoe, he will reclaim the Australian No.1 ranking from Nick Kyrgios.

Australian players are also enjoying doubles success at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Matt Ebden teamed with Brit Jamie Murray to beat French wildcards Richard Gasquet and Quentin Halys 6-2 7-6(1), while John Peers and his British partner Dan Evans overcome American Maxime Cressy and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar 3-6 6-4 [10-5] in first-round action.

Aussies in action – Paris

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [4] Daniil Medvedev 6-4 2-6 7-5

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d [WC] Richard Gasquet (FRA)/Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-2 7-6(1)

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) d Maxime Cressy (USA)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) 3-6 6-4 [10-5]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [16] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v [3] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v [7] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

