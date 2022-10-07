Ajla Tomljanovic, Priscilla Hon, Ellen Perez, Storm Sanders, and Sam Stosur have been named in the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team.

Australia, 7 October 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australian team captain Alicia Molik has revealed the team set to compete at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

World No.34 Ajla Tomljanovic will lead Priscilla Hon, Ellen Perez, Storm Sanders and Sam Stosur. Taylah Preston also joins the team, with the 16-year-old travelling as orange girl (training partner).

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals by Gainbridge will be played from 8-13 November at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

“It’s always an honour being selected to represent your country, and we know our team is looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow,” said Molik.

“We had a fantastic result last year, reaching the semifinals, with some incredible victories and upsets from our Aussie team, and we hope we can take it another step this year and perform to our team’s strength in Glasgow.

“Ajla has had an amazing year on court, reaching back-to-back Grand Slam quarterfinals and currently sits at a career-high ranking of 34. We then have Priscilla Hon as our second singles player, who has been consistent on the circuit all year and claimed two ITF titles.

“It’s great to also have versatility in the team with Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders, who have both broken into the world’s top 20 in doubles this year, and stalwart Sam Stosur.

“Ellen has been very consistent, having won two WTA doubles titles and reached a further three finals this year, while Storm has won three titles, including the US Open mixed doubles last month.

“The team is rounded out with Sam Stosur, who has been a reliable player representing Australia since 2003, and had a few strong results this year, including reaching the Wimbledon mixed doubles final in July.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming our orange girl Taylah Preston, to experience the environment of Billie Jean King Cup, after an amazing year on the junior circuit.”

Australia has been named in Group B for the round-robin stage and faces Slovakia on Tuesday 8 November and Belgium on Thursday 10 November.

> VIEW: Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule

The top nation then advances to knock-out semifinals, played on Saturday 12 November, which are followed by the final on Sunday 13 November.

Australia is currently the top-ranked nation in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings and aiming to win an eighth title – and first since 1974.

