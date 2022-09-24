O’Connell progresses to first ATP singles semifinal
Australian Chris O'Connell has recorded a hard-fought quarterfinal victory against American Jenson Brooksby at an ATP 250 tournament at San Diego.
San Diego, USA, 24 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Australian Chris O’Connell is enjoying a career-best run at an ATP tournament.
The world No.130 has advanced to his first tour-level semifinal after recording a hard-fought 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory against second-seeded American Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals today.
O’Connell recovered from a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set and saved two match points against the world No.50, charging back to triumph after two hours and 38 minutes on court.
The 28-year-old O’Connell fired 14 aces to record his sixth career top-50 victory. He now awaits the winner of American Brandon Nakashima and Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan.
A night to remember ✨
Chris O'Connell saves two match points en route to his FIRST ATP semi-final, with a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over 2nd seed Brooksby!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/lrS9cAwk4R
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 24, 2022
Earlier in the day, third-seeded American Marcos Giron recorded a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory against James Duckworth.
While in doubles action, Jason Kubler and Luke Saville booked their place in the semifinals with a 6-3 2-6 [10-3] win against top seeds Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Argentina’s Andres Molteni.
Aussies in action – San Diego
RESULTS
Men’s singles, quarterfinals
Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [2] Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-4 4-6 7-5
[3] Marcos Giron (USA) d [7] James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-3
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-3 2-6 [10-3]
COMING UP
Men’s singles, semifinals
Chris O’Connell (AUS) v TBC
Men’s doubles, semifinals
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)
Alex de Minaur has played a starring role for Team World on the opening day of the Laver Cup, scoring a singles win against hometown hero Andy Murray.
De Minaur posted a 5-7 6-3 [10-7] win against the former world No.1 in an impressive debut in the competition.
Alex De Minaur seeing red.
The Australian has given Team World renewed life with a stirring victory #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/mqfp7Ov2eT
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!