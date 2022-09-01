Australian Jason Kubler is through to the second round at this year's US Open, matching his career-best result at the Grand Slam tournament.

New York, USA, 1 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Jason Kubler has become the sixth Australian man to advance to the second round at this year’s US Open – the most to reach this stage in 25 years.

The 29-year-old Kubler completed a hard-fought 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer at Flushing Meadows today, to join compatriots Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in the round of 64.

The world No.109’s progression, however, was far from smooth. The first-round match took two days to complete, with rain forcing the suspension of play early in the fourth set yesterday.

Kubler returned today to complete his victory, navigating past world No.99 Ymer after three hours and 54 minutes in total on court.

The Australian had his chances in the opening set yesterday. He served for it at 5-4, only to lose the next three games. He also led 40-0 on serve on 5-6, but was unable to hold.

Rather than rue these missed opportunities, Kubler tipped the momentum in his favour in the second set. He broke in the fifth game and maintained this lead to level at one-set apiece.

Kubler bravely saved multiple break points early in the third set, refusing to give his 23-year-old opponent an opening. It proved a pivotal hold, with Kubler winning five of the following six games to secure a two-sets-to-one lead.

After rain quelled his momentum, Kubler made a blistering return today. He won 10 of the first 11 points on resumption to quickly move ahead a break.

“It was a pressure situation right away, so the adrenaline was running,” Kubler said.

From there, Kubler held on to this advantage to equal his career-best result at the US Open. He also reached the second round in his only other main draw appearance, in 2018.

Kubler described this feat as “surreal”.

“It’s a weird feeling. I’m still not used to these tournaments,” said the former world No.1 junior, who has overcome countless injury setbacks throughout his career.

“It’s almost like not real life.”

Kubler’s second-round opponent is world No.26 Frances Tiafoe, the highest-ranked American remaining in the draw. The match is scheduled tomorrow on Grandstand, one of the premier courts at Flushing Meadows

“I’m excited,” Kubler said. “I want to have those pretty cool experiences.”

With 30 wins from his past 38 matches, Kubler faces the big-hitting Tiafoe in imposing form. Kubler’s spectacular hot streak includes nine victories against top 100-ranked opponents.

“I feel like each match I’m winning at the moment, I’m giving myself more confidence,” Kubler admitted.

Earlier today, Alex de Minaur fought past Chile’s Cristian Garin in four sets to book his place in the third round.

> READ: Alex exorcises demon in US Open victory over Garin

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Mikael Ymer (SWE) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-4

Men’s singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [14] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [20] Dan Evans (GBR)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [22] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Men’s singles, third round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [12] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Evgeniya Rodina

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s singles draw

> READ: US Open 2022 doubles draws revealed

