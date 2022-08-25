The resurgent Daria Saville is through to her fourth WTA quarterfinal of the season.

Granby, Canada, 25 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Saville has booked her place in the quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby in convincing fashion.

The ninth-seeded Australian needed only 63 minutes to beat Canadian wildcard Katherine Sebov 6-1 6-0 in second-round action today.

This propels world No.73 Saville into her fourth WTA quarterfinal of the season. She now faces Chinese world No.75 Wang Xiyu for a place in the semifinals.

It continues an incredible comeback season for Saville, who was ranked as low as No.627 in February. She is currently projected to enter next week’s US Open inside the world’s top 70, her highest ranking position since May 2019.

Aussies in action – Granby

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[9] Daria Saville (AUS) d [WC] Katherine Sebov (CAN) 6-1 6-0

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[9] Daria Saville (AUS) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Rebecca Marino (CAN) v Tatjana Maria (GER)/Diane Parry (FRA)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) v [2] Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Winston-Salem, USA

Matt Ebden and Brit Jamie Murray have progressed to the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem this week.

With Ebden’s normal partner Max Purcell competing in US Open singles qualifying this week, the reigning Wimbledon champion has teamed with world No.15 Murray.

The third-seeded combination overcome American wildcards Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson 6-4 3-6 [10-6] in quarterfinal action today.

This is 34-year-old Ebden’s fifth tour-level semifinal of the season – and first since his title-winning run at Wimbledon.

Jason Kubler’s winning run in the singles competition ended in the third round. However, the Aussie qualifier put up a gallant fight against Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

Kubler bravely saved three match points in a tense second set tiebreak, only for Djere to bounce back and record a 7-6(4) 6-7(9) 6-3 victory after more than three hours on court.

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

Laslo Djere (SRB) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-7(9) 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d [WC] Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA) 6-4 3-6 [10-6]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Cleveland, USA

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are through to the semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

The second-seeded duo scored their 10th win from their past 12 matches, overcoming American wildcards Dalayna Hewitt and Peyton Stearns 6-3 5-7 [10-5] in quarterfinal action today.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez now face third-seeded duo Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei for a place in the final.

Aussies in action – Cleveland

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Dalayna Hewitt (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-3 5-7 [10-5]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [3] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)

