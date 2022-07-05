Australian Ajla Tomljanovic has scored a three-set victory against France's Alize Cornet in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 5 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has become the first Australian woman in 22 years to reach back-to-back Wimbledon singles quarterfinals.

The world No.44 continued her impressive march in the ladies’ singles draw, scoring a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against France’s Alize Cornet in fourth-round action today.

An emotional Tomljanovic fought back tears after the match, revealing in her on-court interview “I didn’t really think I could do it”.

“I have such great memories from last year (reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal) and in a way, I look back at that week a year ago and I don’t think I enjoyed it as much as I should have,” she said.

“After some tough moments this year, I wondered if I was ever going to get a chance again? I can’t believe a year later, I’m in the same position.”

Cornet, contesting a record-equaling 62nd consecutive Grand Slam main draw, started strongly. Demonstrating the all-court craft and spirited play that helped her end the 37-match winning streak of world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the previous round, world No.37 Cornet quickly took control of the match.

“From the get go, I could tell her level was really high,” Tomljanovic said. “I didn’t know if I could keep up with my physicality.”

Yet Tomljanovic refused to give in and with absorbing rallies dominating the match, Tomljanovic began to wrest back some ascendancy.

As a physically ailing Cornet faded, Tomljanovic raced to a 5-2 lead in the deciding set.

The Frenchwoman kept fighting, breaking Tomljanovic’s serve in the eighth game to keep her hopes alive. But Tomljanovic calmly responded to break Cornet’s serve in the following game and close out victory after two hours and 34 minutes on court.

“I know she never goes away, she doesn’t give up until the last point,” Tomljanovic said of Cornet. “It’s very tough to play against players like that.”

Ajla Tomljanovic becomes the first Australian woman to reach back-to-back Wimbledon quarter-finals since Jelena Dokic in 1999-00 👏 pic.twitter.com/OkY99gIjUr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

Tomljanovic joins exclusive company as one of only nine Australians to reach multiple Wimbledon ladies’ singles quarterfinals in the Open era.

The 29-year-old Aussie also becomes the first since Jelena Dokic in 2000 to reach back-to-back quarterfinals.

Wimbledon ladies’ singles

Australian quarterfinalists – Open era Player Years Lesley Bowrey 1968, 1969 Judy Dalton 1968, 1969, 1971 Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975 Karen Krantzcke 1970 Kerry Reid 1971, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980 Dianne Balestrat 1979, 1987 Wendy Turnbull 1979, 1980, 1981 Jelena Dokic 1999, 2000 Ash Barty 2021 Ajla Tomljanovic 2021, 2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Tomljanovic now faces world No.23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina won their only previous meeting, in the Madrid opening round last year.

“After last year facing Ash (Barty), I think I can face anyone,” Tomljanovic said. “Hopefully it’s going to be more of a contest. What I’ve learnt from last year is I have to bounce back really quickly, forget about the positive emotions and just focus on the next match.”

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Ladies’ singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Alize Cornet (FRA) 4-6 6-4 6-3

Gentlemen’s singles, fourth round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Brandon Nakashima (USA) 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2

[11] Taylor Fritz (USA) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-4

Cristian Garin (CHI) d [19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [17] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Gentlemen’s singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

