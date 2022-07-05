American Taylor Fritz has ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Jason Kubler in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 5 July 2022 | Darren Parkin

Jason Kubler’s fairytale Wimbledon campaign came to an end in the fourth round today, losing to No.11-seeded American Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

Kubler had won six consecutive matches at SW 19, three in qualifying and three in the main draw, to complete his most successful Grand Slam event so far.

In the opening game, Kubler generated four break points but couldn’t land the final blow in what was a crucial hold for Fritz.

The American broke immediately in the next game to assume control in the match and he would not let up for the remainder.

He closed the opening set out 6-3 and would get an early break in the opening game of the second set, racing through it in less than half an hour.

When he broke again in the fourth game of the third set, it looked like he would cruise home. But Kubler had other ideas.

A strong return game got the break immediately back as Kubler dug in for the fight, pushing the third set deep.

Fritz eventually converted his third match point, breaking serve in the 10th game to complete a 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory in two hours.

This was world No.99 Kubler’s first trip beyond the second round of any major and his first victories in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, fourth round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Brandon Nakashima (USA) 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2

[11] Taylor Fritz (USA) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-4

Cristian Garin (CHI) d [19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6)

Ladies’ singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Alize Cornet (FRA) 4-6 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [17] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Gentlemen’s singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

