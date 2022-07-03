Australian Nick Kyrgios has recorded a four-set victory against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 3 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australians have advanced to the fourth round in the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles competition for the first time in 20 years.

Nick Kyrgios scored a major scalp today to join compatriots Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler in the round of 16, eliminating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) in a heated third-round clash.

It is Kyrgios’ third career top-10 win at Wimbledon – and first in seven years.

The highly anticipated showdown between two of the tour’s most in-form players delivered plenty of drama and enthralled a vocal No.1 Court crowd.

“It was a hell of an atmosphere and an amazing match,” Kyrgios said. “I’m just super happy to be through.”

A strong serving display helped Kyrgios gain control, firing 14 aces and winning 81 per cent of first serve points, in the three-hour and 16-minute clash.

Kyrgios did not lose a service game throughout the match and produced his best in a tense fourth-set tiebreak, where he sensationally saved a set point with a deft drop shot winner.

This is the fourth time world No.40 Kyrgios has progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon and is his best run at the tournament since 2016.

Today’s result improves Kyrgios’ 2022 grass-court record to 10 wins from 12 matches, which now includes three top-20 victories.

The world No.40 will play Brandon Nakashima, a 20-year-old American ranked No.56, for a place in the quarterfinals.

With Ajla Tomljanovic also progressing to the ladies’ singles fourth round, it marks the first time since 1999 that four Australians have reached this stage in the Wimbledon singles events.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Q] Jack Sock (USA) 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3

Ladies’ singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6 6-4 6-3

> READ: Tomljanovic advances to Wimbledon fourth round

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, fourth round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [11] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Ladies’ singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

