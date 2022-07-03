Australia's Jason Kubler has served up a five-set win against American Jack Sock in the third round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 3 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Jason Kubler has advanced to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old Australian is proving persistence pays off, continuing his long-awaited major breakthrough with a hard-fought 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 victory against American Jack Sock in third-round action at Wimbledon today.

Kubler, who had never previously played a five-set match in his professional career, calmly recovered from a two-sets-to-one deficit to beat world No.103 Sock in four hours and 15 minutes. It is the longest match of the tournament so far.

World No.99 Kubler, who has now won 22 of his past 25 matches, will face 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

He joins compatriot Alex de Minaur in the round of 16, with the No.19 seed progressing with a straight-sets win today against British wildcard Liam Broady.

The last time two Australians made Wimbledon’s fourth round was in 2016, when Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic both featured in the second week.

Should Kyrgios beat fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later today, it would mark the first time in 20 years that three Australian men reach the tournament’s fourth round.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-5

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Q] Jack Sock (USA) 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3

Ladies’ singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Gentlemen’s singles, fourth round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [11] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Ladies’ singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC

