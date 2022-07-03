Australian Alex de Minaur has advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

London, Great Britain, 3 July 2022 | Darren Parkin

Alex de Minaur has continued Australia’s perfect day at Wimbledon, winning his way into the fourth round at SW19 for the first time in his career.

His victory makes it three out of three Australians winning through so far today, with Nick Kyrgios still to play.

For De Minaur, this Wimbledon breakthrough follows a maiden fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open in January.

The world No.27, seeded 19th here, progressed 6-3 6-4 7-5 in two hours and 24 minutes on the No.1 Court against fearless Brit Liam Broady.

The Australian struck 43 winners to 18, 13 aces to three and won 78 per cent of points on first serve, as he continues what is arguably career-best form on grass.

Before the tournament, De Minaur spoke about his love of what he described as a ‘special’ Slam.

“It’s always special,” De Minaur said of playing at Wimbledon.

“It’s history, it’s heritage, it’s culture, it’s tradition. I mean, the objectives are countless when you’re describing this magical place.”

He will now face world No.43 Cristian Garin of Chile on Monday.

These two players have met three times previously, with De Minaur winning all three encounters and all seven sets they have contested. This included at Eastbourne a fortnight ago, where De Minaur posted a 6-3 6-3 victory.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-5

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Q] Jack Sock (USA) 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3

Ladies’ singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6 6-4 6-3

> READ: Tomljanovic advances to Wimbledon fourth round

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Gentlemen’s singles, fourth round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [11] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Ladies’ singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC

