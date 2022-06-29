Australian Nick Kyrgios has beaten British wildcard Paul Jubb in a thrilling five-set encounter in the opening round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 29 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has survived a first-round scare to make a winning start to his Wimbledon 2022 campaign.

The 27-year-old Australian was pushed to five sets by world No.219-ranked British wildcard Paul Jubb, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5 in their No.3 Court showdown.

World No.40 Kyrgios, who at times bemoaned the slow-pace of the court, had to work hard to dismiss his fearless 22-year-old opponent.

But Kyrgios’ immense firepower proved telling in the end, with 30 aces and 67 winners helping him triumph in a fiercely contested three-hour and five-minute encounter.

“It was incredibly tough,” said Kyrgios. “He was the local wildcard, he had nothing to lose and he just enjoyed the moment and played some exceptional tennis.

“He’s going to be a good player, that’s for sure. I’m just happy to get through.”

The victory extends Kyrgios’ unbeaten record in five-set matches at Wimbledon to five wins. It also improves his career record in five-set matches to 10 wins from 13 matches.

Kyrgios advances to the Wimbledon second round for the seventh time in his career, where he faces either No.26 seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia or Czech Jiri Lehecka.

De Minaur, Australia’s top-ranked man, also progressed to the second round earlier today with a straight-sets win against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien.

In ladies’ singles action, Australian No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic scored one of the biggest wins of her Wimbledon career by eliminating No.18 seed Jil Teichmann.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-1 6-3 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR) 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4 6-1 6-1

Hugo Gaston (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6(3) 6-3

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2 6-3

[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) d [Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Tatjana Maria (GER) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) d [Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 7-5 3-6 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [29] Dan Evans (GBR)

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Ladies’ singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA)

