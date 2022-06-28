Australian Ajla Tomljanovic has eliminated No.18 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in the opening round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 28 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a stunning start to her Wimbledon campaign.

The top-ranked Australian woman eliminated No.18 seed Jil Teichmann in opening-round action today, recording a 6-2 6-3 victory.

It is the third time in world No.44 Tomljanovic’s career she has knocked out a top-20 seed at Grand Slam level – and the first time she has achieved the feat at Wimbledon.

It also marks the second major tournament in a row that Tomljanovic has eliminated a seeded opponent in the opening round, having beaten fifth seed Anett Kontaveit at Roland Garros last month.

Tomljanovic, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year, is now set to face American qualifier Catherine Harrison in the second round.

In other ladies’ singles action today, Australian hopes Zoe Hives, Astra Sharma and Daria Saville all lost their first-round matches.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2 6-3

[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) d [Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Tatjana Maria (GER) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 7-5 3-6 7-5

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ singles draw

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-1 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, first round

[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [29] Dan Evans (GBR)

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s singles draw

Ladies’ singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA)

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

