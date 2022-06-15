Kyrgios serves up victory in Halle opening round
Australia's Nick Kyrgios is through to the second round at an ATP 500 grass-court tournament in Germany.
Halle, Germany, 15 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Nick Kyrgios has set-up a second-round showdown with world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.
The Australian wildcard made a winning start to his campaign at the German grass-court event by beating world No.66 Daniel Altmaier 6-3 7-5 in the opening round.
Kyrgios served eight aces and did not face a break point in the 67-minute encounter.
“He really started to get the crowd involved, got himself going. So I’m pretty happy with the way I closed that out,” Kyrgios said.
World No.65 Kyrgios has won two of his three previous tour-level meetings against the second-seeded Tsitsipas.
“I can say playing him on grass, for sure, is going to be quite difficult,” Tsitsipas told ATPTour.com about the match-up.
“I’m just going to go out there and enjoy myself. Let’s see what that brings. He’s fired up playing on the grass-court season. I’m fired up too. I really hope to have a great match against him.”
Aussies in action – Halle
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3 7-5
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
Men’s doubles, first round
Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)
Alex de Minaur has continued his impressive form at Queen’s Club, advancing to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the ATP 500 tournament.
The 23-year-old Australian and British partner Cameron Norrie upset third-seeded duo Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the opening round, scoring a 7-6(4) 5-7 [10-6] victory.
World No.7 Koolhof and world No.8 Skupski have won a tour-leading five ATP doubles titles so far this season, including last week’s ‘s-Hertogenbosch title.
De Minaur returns to singles action tomorrow, where he’ll face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.
Aussies in action – Queen’s Club
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, first round
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 7-6(4) 5-7 [10-6]
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC
John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v TBC
Sam Stosur and Chinese Taipei partner Latisha Chan have booked their spot in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.
The two former world No.1s scored a 6-3 7-6(7) first-round victory against Romanian Simona Halep and Croatian Donna Vekic.
Chan will now face her younger sister, Hao-Ching Chan, in the quarterfinals.
Aussies in action – Birmingham
RESULTS
Women’s doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) d Simona Halep (ROU)/Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3 7-6(7)
COMING UP
Women’s doubles, quarterfinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v [4] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)
