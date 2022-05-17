Lizette Cabrera is one of five Australian women to progress to the second round in the Roland Garros 2022 women's qualifying singles competition.

Paris, France, 17 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players are producing some impressive performances in Roland Garros 2022 qualifying.

Lizette Cabrera needed only 67 minutes to defeat French wildcard Emeline Darton in first-round action in Paris, scoring a comfortable 6-3 6-1 victory. This matches the 24-year-old’s career-best result at Roland Garros, having also previously progressed to the qualifying second round in 2018.

The world No.181’s victory means five Australian women have now advanced to the second round. This is the most to reach this stage in a Roland Garros women’s qualifying singles draw since 1978.

Ellen Perez was hoping to make it six, however was beaten by Switzerland’s Susan Bandecchi 6-4 6-2 in their first-round clash today.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d [WC] Emeline Dartron (FRA) 6-3 6-1

Susan Bandecchi (SUI) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-4 6-2



COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [20] Reka Luca Jani (HUN)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [21] Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [31] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

Seone Mendez (AUS) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Anastasia Gasanova (RUS)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Radu Albot (MDA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!