Paris, France, 17 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Six Australian players, so far, have advanced to the second round in Roland Garros 2022 qualifying.

Aleksandar Vukic and Jason Kubler scored contrasting wins in first-round men’s qualifying singles action.

Vukic produced a confident display against Spaniard Mario Vilella Martinez, snapping a six-match losing streak with a 7-5 6-4 victory. The No.18-seeded Australian served six aces and conceded only 17 points on serve in the 79-minute encounter. The victory improves 26-year-old Vukic’s career record in Roland Garros qualifying to six wins from seven matches.

Kubler was forced to dig deep in a three-set battle against Italian Riccardo Bonadio, eventually prevailing 6-4 3-6 6-3. World No.161 Kubler has now won 12 of his past 16 matches on clay and this matches the 28-year-old Australian’s career-best result at Roland Garros.

Max Purcell’s campaign ended with a heart-breaking loss against Portugal’s Pedro Sousa, who triumphed 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(8).

In women’s qualifying singles action, 22-year-old’s Jaimee Fourlis and Seone Mendez both scored their first Roland Garros wins.

Fourlis, competing in Paris for the first time in five years, defeated Italian Federica Di Sarra 7-6(7) 6-3, while Mendez fought past Georgia’s Mariam Bolkvadze 3-6 6-4 6-2 in her tournament debut.

Arina Rodionova has also progressed, matching her career-best result in a Roland Garros qualifying draw with a 6-2 6-4 first-round win against American Emina Bektas.

Priscilla Hon is through to the second round too after beating American Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-4 6-4. This is 24-year-old Hon’s first win in Paris since 2019, when she advanced to the second round as a wildcard entry.

However, Storm Sanders’ quest to qualify at Roland Garros for a second consecutive year is over. Third-seeded Chinese player Zhu Lin scored a 6-4 6-4 victory in their first-round clash.

Maddison Inglis and Olivia Gadecki, Australia’s top-ranked women in the qualifying draw, also lost their opening-round matches.

Lizette Cabrera and Ellen Perez are scheduled to play their first-round matches in Paris tonight (play begins at 6pm AEST).

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) 7-5 6-4

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Riccardo Bonadio (ITA) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Pedro Sousa (POR) d Max Purcell (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(8)

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Emina Bektas (USA) 6-2 6-4

Seone Mendez (AUS) d Mariam Bolkvadze (GEO) 3-6 6-4 6-2

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d Federica Di Sarra (ITA) 7-6(7) 6-3

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) 6-4 6-4

[3] Zhu Lin (CHN) d Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-4 6-4

[17] Hailey Baptiste (USA) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 5-7 6-3 7-5

Suzan Lamens (NED) d [18] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [WC] Emeline Dartron (FRA)

Ellen Perez (AUS) v Susan Bandecchi (SUI)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Radu Albot (MDA)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [20] Reka Luca Jani (HUN)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [21] Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Seone Mendez (AUS) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Anastasia Gasanova (RUS)

