Ajla Tomljanovic advances to the quarterfinals of the Istanbul Open in Turkey.

Istanbul, Turkey, 22 April 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Ajla Tomljanovic will contest her first quarterfinal of the 2022 season on clay in Istanbul, after second-round opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired with injury.

The Australian led 6-4 1-0 when Tsurenko, a qualifier at the WTA 250 tournament, withdrew from the match.

Tomljanovic had settled into a pleasing rhythm against the world No.135 from Ukraine, after the pair exchanged service breaks to open their encounter.

Tsurenko took a 3-1 lead before Tomljanovic claimed four straight games to seize the 47-minute opener.

Victory sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Yulia Putintseva, who surrendered just two games in her second-round victory over Rebecca Peterson from Sweden.

Tomljanovic and Putintseva have contested four matches on the WTA Tour, with the Kazakhstani holding a 3- 1 advantage. Tomljanovic won their most recent encounter, at San Jose last year.

A look at the last 8️⃣ in Istanbul 🇦🇺 [6] Tomljanovic vs. Putintseva 🇰🇿

[Q] Potapova vs. [7] Sorribes Tormo 🇪🇸

🇭🇺 Bondar vs. [3] Kudermetova

🇦🇹 [Q] Grabher vs. [2] Cirstea 🇷🇴#TennisChampIstanbul — wta (@WTA) April 21, 2022

In Australian doubles results, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell exited in the Serbian Open quarterfinals, while Storm Sanders and Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok were eliminated in Stuttgart.

Alex de Minaur faces Lloyd Harris in the second round of the Barcelona Open tonight.

Aussies in action – Istanbul



TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-4 1-0 ret.



COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Yulia Putintserva (KAZ)



Aussies in action – Belgrade

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Tomsilav Brikic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (CRO) d [3] Matthew Edben (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 3-6 7-6(7) [10-4]

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles quarterfinals

Cristina Bucsa (ESP)/Tamira Zidansek (SVN) d [3] Storm Standers (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) 6-3 3-6 [12-10]

Aussies in action – Barcelona

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!