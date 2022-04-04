Daria Saville, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are among the biggest movers in the latest world rankings.

Australia, 4 April 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

There are seven Australians inside the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the elite category after his fourth-round run at Miami, propelling him up eight positions to world No.94.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also made the fourth round at the Miami Open, pushing him up 12 spots to world No.85. It is the 25-year-old’s highest ranking since January 2016.

Alex de Minaur remains Australia’s top-ranked man at world No.25, improving three positions after reaching the third round in Miami.

In other rankings news, Jason Kubler is back inside the world’s top 200 after rising 12 spots to world No.194. It follows the 28-year-old claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Canberra.

Rinky Hijikata is at a new career-high, jumping up 48 positions to world No.260 after winning consecutive ITF tournaments in California.

Tristan Schoolkate has achieved a new career-high ranking as well. After a finals appearance at Canberra, the 21-year-old moves up 76 spots to world No.504.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.25 +3 James Duckworth No.71 -9 John Millman No.75 -2 Jordan Thompson No.83 -5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.85 +12 Nick Kyrgios No.94 +8 Alexei Popyrin No.99 -7 Aleksandar Vukic No.127 -1 Chris O’Connell No.153 0 Max Purcell No.164 -1

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is the new top-ranked Australian woman.

The 28-year-old sits at world No.39, the highest position for an Australian after retiring Ash Barty was officially removed from the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings today.

Daria Saville takes biggest mover honours this week, rising 120 places to world No.129 after advancing to the Miami Open quarterfinals. It is the former world No.20’s highest ranking since September 2019.

Olivia Gadecki is at a new career-high of No.167, rising 35 spots after reaching three finals from her past four Australian Pro Tour appearances.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.39 0 Astra Sharma No.92 +4 Maddison Inglis No.123 +3 Daria Saville No.129 +120 Storm Sanders No.161 -5 Olivia Gadecki No.167 +35 Arina Rodionova No.180 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.186 -1 Ellen Perez No.200 -4 Seone Mendez No.203 -5

Men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios makes his top-30 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Kyrgios sits at world No.29, rising eight places after advancing to the Miami Open semifinals last week.

His doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis is also at a new career-high, improving nine spots to world No.33.

There are currently five Australian men inside the world’s top 40.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 0 Nick Kyrgios No.29 +8 Max Purcell No.30 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.33 +9 Matthew Ebden No.39 +1 Luke Saville No.61 -5 John-Patrick Smith No.98 +1 Matt Reid No.99 -5 Alex de Minaur No.136 +2 Marc Polmans No.156 -2

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders is at a career-high world No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Olivia Tjandramulia has also set a new personal best this week, rising one spot to world No.141.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.12 -1 Storm Sanders No.16 +2 Ellen Perez No.45 -1 Arina Rodionova No.89 +2 Astra Sharma No.123 -1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.141 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.222 -10 Destanee Aiava No.241 +6 Olivia Gadecki No.244 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.245 -26

