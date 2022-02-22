While John Millman returns to the world's top-80, Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma, Aleksandar and Max Purcell are sitting at new rankings highs.

22 February 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Men’s singles

John Millman’s semifinal run at the Delray Beach Open sees the Australian return to the world’s top 80 in the lastest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The Queenslander, who stunned Grigor Dimitrov on his way to a first ATP-level semifinal since October 2020, moved 11 places last week.

Aleksandar Vukic was equally impressive as he climbed to a career-high world No.118 following victory at the ATP Challenger in Bengalaru, India.

It was a maiden Challenger title for the 25-year-old Vukic, who also progressed to the quarterfinals of Adelaide and upset No.30 seed Lloyd Harris at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Max Purcell, a quarterfinalist in Bengalaru, climbed seven spots to world No.169.

Also sitting at a new career high, the 23-year-old Purcell edges Alex Bolt in the Australian men’s top-10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.32 0 James Duckworth No.65 0 Alexei Popyrin No.66 0 John Millman No.80 +11 Jordan Thompson No.83 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.96 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.118 +17 Nick Kyrgios No.137 -15 Chris O’Connell No.158 -10 Max Purcell No.169 +7

Women’s singles

While Ash Barty begins her 116th week atop the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, other Australian women are experiencing impressive career highs.

Ajla Tomljanovic sits at a career-high world No.38 after winning two qualifying matches at the Dubai Duty Free Championships, then entering the main draw entry of the WTA-500 level tournament as a lucky loser.

Astra Sharma also enjoys a new career peak, at world No.84, after contesting qualifying of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Arina Rodionova, meanwhile, made her top-200 return and Priscilla Hon, at No.233, continued to rebuild her ranking after a hip injury kept her off tour for a significant period last season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.38 +1 Astra Sharma No.84 +3 Maddison Inglis No.123 +2 Storm Sanders No.163 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.186 +1 Arina Rodionova No.192 +9 Ellen Perez No.215 +1 Seone Mendez No.219 +3 Priscilla Hon No.233 +25

Men’s doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Aussie in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, sitting at world No.9.

Alex de Minaur is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to world No.140.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.9 +1 Max Purcell No.31 -1 Matthew Ebden No.33 -8 Nick Kyrgios No.44 -5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.48 -1 Luke Saville No.54 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.85 -24 Matt Reid No.86 +2 Alex de Minaur No.140 +4 Marc Polmans No.149 -1

Women’s doubles

Sam Stosur continues to shine in the WTA doubles rankings with the 37-year-old Australian returned to the world’s top 10.

All but one of Australia’s top-10 ranked women’s doubles players enjoyed rankings rises in the last week.

Stosur leads six Australian women in the top-100 doubles rankings on the WTA Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.10 +1 Storm Sanders No.20 +1 Ellen Perez No.33 +1 Astra Sharma No.91 +3 Arina Rodionova No.93 +6 Ash Barty No.100 +4 Olivia Tjandramulia No.146 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.222 +2 Destanee Aiava No.241 0 Olivia Gadecki No.246 14

