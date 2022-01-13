Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Qualifying action continues at the Australian Open today, with seven Aussie contenders set to compete in second-round matches at Melbourne Park.

Aussies in action:

[WC] Edward Winter (AUS) v Jesper De Jong (NED)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 3, first match (from 10am AEDT)

Winter is the lowest-ranked man in this year’s Australian Open qualifying draw, but the 17-year-old wildcard proved he can’t be discounted with a stunning win against former world No.6 Gilles Simon in the opening round. The world No.1768 now faces De Jong, a 21-year-old from the Netherlands ranked No.207. “I’m really looking forward to the second round and seeing what I can do next,” said the South Australian, who is contesting only his fourth professional tournament. “I’m confident in my abilities and the work we’ve done. My goal each time is to go out there and improve.”

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[30] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 7, first match (from 10am AEDT)

Playing in her home town, Rodionova is feeling refreshed and motivated. The 32-year-old is extra appreciative of the opportunity after a challenging 2021 season abroad. “Last year was a bit tricky, being away from home for so many months,” Rodionova said. “I couldn’t see my husband for eight months, it was really hard mentally.” Determined to extend her AO campaign, the world No.153 faces a rising Swede in the second round. The 23-year-old Bjorklund, whose partner is Canadian top-20 star Denis Shapovalov, is ranked No.219 and contesting Grand Slam qualifying for the first time.

Head-to-head record: Bjorklund leads 1-0

Last meeting: Bjorklund won 4-6 6-4 6-1 (Bonita Springs, 2021)

Seone Mendez (AUS) v [13] Zheng Qinwen (CHN)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, first match (from 10am AEDT)

Mendez celebrated a major milestone this week, winning her first Grand Slam-level match. The 22-year-old Australian is continuing her momentum from a career-best 2021 season, when her ranking peaked at world No.206. Mendez’s second-round opponent is also riding a wave of impressive momentum. Zheng recorded her first Grand Slam win this week too. The 19-year-old Chinese player also set a new career-high ranking at world No.111, after advancing to the semifinals as a qualifier at last week’s Melbourne Summer Set tournament.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [2] Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 13, first match (from 10am AEDT)

Although Fourlis faces the highest-seeded woman remaining in the draw, the 22-year-old has confidence she can challenge the world No.113. “I know I can do it, I’ve been playing some good tennis,” she said. Fourlis gained further self-belief from her first-round win on Tuesday, which the world No.327 dedicated to her extended network for their support in helping her recover from a shoulder injury. This provides added motivation for the Melbourne local to continue her winning run. “It feels great to be here and do it in front of all my friends and family,” Fourlis said.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Richel Hogenkamp (NED)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 3, second match

The determined Cabrera has her sights set on a top-100 breakthrough this season. “I’m hoping for a big and successful 2022,” the 24-year-old said after a first-round qualifying win on Tuesday. But for now, the world No.174 is focused on this upcoming clash with 29-year-old Hogenkamp. The No.248-ranked Dutchwoman has been ranked as high as No.94 and lists the Australian Open as her favourite tournament. As does Cabrera, who would regularly travel from Townsville as a young fan to attend the event. “Australian Open is my favourite time of the year,” she said.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[WC] Zoe Hives (AUS) v Emina Bektas (USA)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, second match

After more than two years sidelined with illness, Hives is thrilled to be competing at the Australian Open again as a wildcard entry. The 25-year-old Victorian, who was at a career-high ranking of No.140 when she last competed in 2019, is making the most of it too. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” Hives said after her first-round win. “I’m just so happy to be out and playing again.” Her second-round opponent is a 28-year-old American, who is making her Australian Open debut and currently ranked at a career-high world No.216.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Matthew Ebden (AUS) v Dominic Stricker (SUI)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 7, third match

Only five ranking places separate Ebden from his second-round opponent, but the 34-year-old Australian has a clear advantage in experience. “This is my 16th Aussie Open in a row, which is pretty cool,” said the world No.238 from Perth. Stricker, on the other hand, is a rising 19-year-old Swiss player ranked No.243 and contesting his first Grand Slam tournament on the professional tour. Ebden has been ranked as high as world No.39, is a two-time Australian Open mixed doubles finalist and hoping to make his ninth AO main draw appearance.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

