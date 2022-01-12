Australian wildcard Jordan Thompson has lost in the second round at this week's ATP 250 tournament in Sydney.

Sydney, Australia, 12 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson has been knocked out of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The last remaining Australian hope in men’s singles draw lost to world No.25 Reilly Opelka in second-round action at Ken Rosewall Arena today.

The 27-year-old Thompson, who grew up in Sydney and has spent countless hours training at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre, had no answers for the No.4 seed in the 78-minute encounter.

The big-serving American recorded a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory, striking 10 aces and losing only a single point behind his first serve.

This dominance made it hard for Thompson to build any momentum. He did earn one break point in the final game of the match, however Opelka dutifully saved with an unreturnable serve.

Thompson now turns his attention to next week’s Australian Open, where the world No.73 is set to make his ninth consecutive main draw appearance.

Sydney Tennis Classic

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Reilly Opelka (USA) d [WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-2



COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Paula Badosa (ESP)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aranxta Rus (NED) v [2] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Men’s doubles, second round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Denis Kudla (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [8] Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Franko Skugor (CRO)

