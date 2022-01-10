Hometown favourite Jordan Thompson has won his opening-round match at this week's Sydney Tennis Classic.

Sydney, Australia, 10 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Local hope Jordan Thompson has begun his Sydney Tennis Classic campaign in style.

The 27-year-old Australian wildcard scored a 6-4 6-2 victory against American Marcos Giron in first-round singles action at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre today.

World No.66 Giron made a strong start, racing to a 3-1 lead. But from there, world No.73 Thompson won 11 of the next 14 games to seal victory in 88-minutes.

The result sets up a second-round showdown with fourth-seed American Reilly Opelka.

In men’s qualifying singles action, Sydney local Chris O’Connell booked his spot in the main draw with a 6-3 6-4 win against world No.86 Italian Stefano Travaglia.

After scoring the 10th top-100 victory of his career, world No.173 O’Connell has drawn fellow qualifier Sebastian Baez in the opening round. It will be his first meeting with the No.95-ranked Argentine.

In other news, Ash Barty withdrew from the tournament earlier today.

After claiming the Adelaide International singles and doubles titles yesterday, the world No.1 will instead head to Melbourne to prepare for the upcoming Australian Open.

Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios, who was scheduled to play seventh seed Fabio Fognini this evening, has also withdrawn from the tournament.

Sydney Tennis Classic

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) d [2] Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-3 6-4



Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Alison Bai (AUS)/Alicia Smith (AUS) walkover

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Natela Dzalamidze (RUS) d [WC] Isabella Bozicevic (AUS)/Alexandra Osborne (AUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

[Q] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Reilly Opelka (USA)

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Qualifer

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Men’s doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Bye

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)/Pedro Martinez (ESP)

[WC] Moerani Bouzige (AUS)/Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS)/Alana Parnaby (AUS) v [4] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aranxta Rus (NED) v [WC] Michaela Haet (AUS)/Lisa Mays (AUS)



