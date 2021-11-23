Six Australian men finished the season inside the world's top 100 in doubles, led by world No.13 John Peers.

Australia, 23 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

John Peers has ended the season as the top-ranked Australian in men’s doubles for the eighth time in his career – and impressively, for the seventh season in a row.

The resurgent Peers finishes 2021 at world No.13, having captured two titles from four finals appearances. The 33-year-old also contested a further four semifinals, including at the US Open in his best Grand Slam result in more than two years.

Peers has been rewarded with the fourth top-20 finish of his career and his highest year-end ranking since concluding the 2017 season at world No.4.

Six Australian players finished the 2021 season inside the world’s top 100 in men’s doubles, including Luke Saville and Matthew Ebden at career-high rankings of world No.23 and world No.57 respectively.

World No.33 Max Purcell and world No.67 John-Patrick Smith have both recorded their highest-ever year-end rankings, while world No.85 Matt Reid posted his best year-end ranking in five years.

Men’s doubles

Australian top 20 Player Age Year-end ranking Ranking points 1 John Peers 33 No.13 5080 2 Luke Saville 27 No.23 2966 3 Max Purcell 23 No.33 2660 4 Matthew Ebden 33 No.57 1906 5 John-Patrick Smith 32 No.67 1578 6 Matt Reid 31 No.85 1242 7 Marc Polmans 24 No.101 1035 8 Alex de Minaur 22 No.133 775 9 Jordan Thompson 27 No.188 488 10 John Millman 32 No.197 450 11 James Duckworth 29 No.219 380 12 Nick Kyrgios 26 No.231 338 13 Chris Guccione 36 No.308 210 14 Alexei Popyrin 22 No.336 189 15 Scott Puodziunas 32 No.378 159 16 Thomas Fancutt 26 No.388 153 17 Blake Ellis 22 No.412 139 18 Harry Bourchier 25 No.413 138 19 Jeremy Beale 27 No.423 132 20 Thanasi Kokkinakis 25 No.429 128

