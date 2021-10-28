Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
We begin this week’s social round-up with updates on some of our Billie Jean King Cup representatives …

Ellen Perez is set to represent Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup competition for the first time in Prague next week.

The 26-year-old’s preparations have been perfect too – enjoying some Spanish sun in Tenerife and teaming up with Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri to win her third career WTA Tour doubles title:

Daria Gavrilova and Storm Sanders have been practising in Melbourne, then travelled to Prague together too:

Priscilla Hon, who has been preparing in America, is excited to join them as well:

Our Aussie men have been competing in many different parts of the world this week …

Thanasi Kokkinakis, pictured with Brandon Walkin, is in Las Vegas:

The always-determined Alex de Minaur is in Vienna:

While John Millman is continuing his good form in Russian events:

Back home in Australia, Nick Kyrgios has been in a reflective mood:

World No.1 Ash Barty met fans in Brisbane:

Matt Ebden shared some exciting family news:

And Dylan Alcott is in line for another honour:

