Tomljanovic continues career-best run at Indian Wells
Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to the Indian Wells women's singles fourth round for the first time in her career.
Indian Wells, USA, 12 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ajla Tomljanovic has continued her career-best run at Indian Wells, eliminating No.26-seeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek in third-round action today.
The 28-year-old Australian posted a 6-4 6-3 victory against the Roland Garros 2021 semifinalist.
Tomljanovic proved clutch under pressure in the 96-minute match, converting seven of the eight break point opportunities she earned against the world No.33.
She also recovered from a 0-4 deficit in the opening set, quickly regaining control to win 12 of the final 15 games.
It is Tomljanovic’s sixth top-40 win this season – and just the fourth time in the world No.47’s career she has recorded back-to-back wins over top 40-ranked opponents.
Tomljanovic, who defeated world No.6 Garbine Muguruza earlier in this tournament, now faces former world No.1 and three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.
The 33-year-old German leads their head-to-head record 2-0.
Aussies in action – Indian Wells
RESULTS
Women’s singles, third round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [26] Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-4 6-3
COMING UP
Men’s singles, third round
[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [13] Cristian Garin (CHI)
Women’s singles, fourth round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [10] Angelique Kerber (GER)
Men’s doubles, second round
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)