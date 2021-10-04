James Duckworth is now the No.2-ranked Australian man, improving to a career-high world No.54 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 4 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

James Duckworth is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, rising two places to world No.54 after reaching the Sofia Open quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old Duckworth is now the No.2-ranked Australian, overtaking John Millman who has fallen 35 places to world No.90.

Alex Bolt improves seven spots to world No.137 after qualifying for an ATP tournament in San Diego, while Thanasi Kokkinakis jumps 11 places to world No.183 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in Sibiu.

Li Tu continues to make impressive moves too, rising 93 spots to a career-high No.686 after recording consistent results at ITF Futures level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.27 -1 James Duckworth No.54 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.69 +3 Jordan Thompson No.74 +1 John Millman No.90 -35 Nick Kyrgios No.97 -1 Christopher O’Connell No.130 0 Alex Bolt No.137 +7 Marc Polmans No.159 -1 Max Purcell No.181 -1

Women’s singles

Alexandra Bozovic is the biggest mover of the week in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, rising 57 places to world No.430.

It follows the 22-year-old reaching the semifinals at an ITF tournament in America, where she pushed world No.68 and eventual champion Kaia Kanepi to three sets.

Olivia Gadecki is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, improving six places to a career-high No.234. The 19-year-old reached an ITF quarterfinal in France last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.47 -3 Astra Sharma No.102 +1 Storm Sanders No.124 0 Maddison Inglis No.127 +3 Arina Rodionova No.154 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.167 +5 Seone Mendez No.211 -2 Priscilla Hon No.232 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.234 +6

Men’s doubles

Jordan Thompson is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising 24 places to world No.180.

The 27-year-old recently advanced to his third tour-level semifinal of the season. Thompson’s performance in San Diego propels him into ninth place in the Australian top 10, overtaking John Millman.

Australian No.1 John Peers, who reached his third final of the season in San Diego, remains steady at world No.23.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.23 0 Luke Saville No.28 -1 Max Purcell No.33 0 Matthew Ebden No.60 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.69 +1 Matt Reid No.87 +1 Marc Polmans No.98 +1 Alex de Minaur No.130 +1 Jordan Thompson No.180 +24 John Millman No.188 -2

Women’s doubles

Ivana Popovic is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings, improving 63 spots to a career-high world No.286. The 21-year-old recently reached an ITF $25K final in Texas and was a semifinalist at an ITF $60K in California last week.

Olivia Tjandramulia, who partnered Popovic in California, is also at a new career-high. The 24-year-old rises two places to world No.180.

Storm Sanders has also achieved a new career-high this week, improving one spot to world No.32.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.22 -2 Storm Sanders No.32 +1 Ellen Perez No.44 +1 Arina Rodionova No.69 0 Ash Barty No.105 +1 Astra Sharma No.109 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.143 +2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.180 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.184 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.197 -5

> Aussies in action: Peers finishes runner-up in San Diego