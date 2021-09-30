What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 30 September 2021 | tennis.com.au

There have been lots of Australian players in the spotlight this week, as our social round-up highlights …

James Duckworth enjoyed a career-best run in Nur-Sultan, reaching his first ATP singles final:

Nick Kyrgios represented Team World – complete with stylish haircut – at the Laver Cup in Boston, then announced he was returning to Australia to recover from a persistent knee injury:

John Millman is off to a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Sofia:

Priscilla Hon and Ajla Tomljanovic hit the practice courts in America:

Lizette Cabrera qualified for a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago – and went exploring in the city too:

Ellen Perez treated herself after reaching an ITF singles semifinal in Portugal:

Storm Sanders is taking a break in Melbourne and happily reunited with her fiance:

Meanwhile, Mark Philippoussis continues to make a splash on television program SAS Australia:

Heath Davidson, who recently won a Paralympic Games silver medal and was a US Open doubles finalist, is keeping busy as a brand ambassador for underwear brand Jockey:

While Daria Gavrilova, who is recovering from Achilles surgery, has created a vlog to share an insight into her daily routine:

Hellooooo??!!! Get me some views guys!!! Trying to stay relevant while injured is not easy lol no but I like being creative heheh https://t.co/69IErtUIHM — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 29, 2021

