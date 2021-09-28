Maddison Inglis scores one of her biggest career wins in Chicago
Australia's Maddison Inglis is through to the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago.
Chicago, USA, 28 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Maddison Inglis has recorded the fourth WTA main draw win of her career, overcoming American Caroline Dolehide in three sets in Chicago.
The 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory matches the 23-year-old’s career-best result at tour-level.
Inglis, who has recorded all four of her career tour-level wins this season, also made the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide as a qualifier in February.
The world No.130, currently on a three-match winning streak after earning her place in the draw as a qualifier, now faces world No.12 and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the second round.
It will be her third career meeting with a top 20-ranked opponent.
Inglis is the last remaining Australian woman in the singles draw, with Ajla Tomljanovic and Lizette Cabrera both losing their first-round matches today.
Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova posted a 6-2 6-1 victory against Tomljanovic, while American Shelby Rogers proved too strong for qualifier Cabrera.
Aussies in action – Chicago
RESULTS
Women’s singles, first round
[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [WC] Caroline Dolehide (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 6-1
Shelby Rogers (USA) d [Q] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-1
COMING UP
Women’s singles, second round
[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [3] Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Women’s doubles, first round
Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) v Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)
Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam has eliminated Arina Rodionova in the opening round of a WTA 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.
Friedsam, a 27-year-old ranked No.131, scored a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory against the 31-year-old Australian.
Aussies in action – Nur-Sultan
RESULTS
Women’s singles, first round
Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 4-6 6-4 6-2