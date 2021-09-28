Australia's Maddison Inglis is through to the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago.

Chicago, USA, 28 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Chicago, USA

Maddison Inglis has recorded the fourth WTA main draw win of her career, overcoming American Caroline Dolehide in three sets in Chicago.

The 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory matches the 23-year-old’s career-best result at tour-level.

Inglis, who has recorded all four of her career tour-level wins this season, also made the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide as a qualifier in February.

The world No.130, currently on a three-match winning streak after earning her place in the draw as a qualifier, now faces world No.12 and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the second round.

It will be her third career meeting with a top 20-ranked opponent.

Inglis is the last remaining Australian woman in the singles draw, with Ajla Tomljanovic and Lizette Cabrera both losing their first-round matches today.

Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova posted a 6-2 6-1 victory against Tomljanovic, while American Shelby Rogers proved too strong for qualifier Cabrera.

Aussies in action – Chicago

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [WC] Caroline Dolehide (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 6-1

Shelby Rogers (USA) d [Q] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [3] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Women’s doubles, first round

Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) v Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam has eliminated Arina Rodionova in the opening round of a WTA 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

Friedsam, a 27-year-old ranked No.131, scored a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory against the 31-year-old Australian.

Aussies in action – Nur-Sultan

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 4-6 6-4 6-2