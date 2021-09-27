Priscilla Hon and Li Tu are among the Australian players making significant ranking rises this week.

Australia, 27 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Priscilla Hon has returned to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour rankings, rising 12 places to world No.234 after qualifying and reaching the second round at a WTA 125 tournament in America.

Seone Mendez is the biggest mover of the week, improving 17 places to a career-high world No.209 after reaching an ITF semifinal in Spain.

Olivia Gadecki is also at a new career-high, rising two spots to world No.240.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.44 +2 Astra Sharma No.103 +5 Storm Sanders No.124 0 Maddison Inglis No.130 +1 Arina Rodionova No.150 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.172 -10 Seone Mendez No.209 +17 Priscilla Hon No.234 +12 Olivia Gadecki No.240 +2

Men’s singles

After reaching his first ATP final in Kazakhstan, James Duckworth is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises nine spots to world No.56.

Max Purcell makes his Australian top-10 debut this week, overtaking Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 23-year-old improves nine spots to world No.180 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in America.

Li Tu is the biggest mover of the week, jumping 142 places to a career-high No.779. The 25-year-old has won three ITF Futures titles in Tunisia and built a 28-2 win-loss record over the past five weeks.

Tristan Schoolkate is also at a new career-high, improving 140 places to world No.595 after claiming his first ITF singles title in France.

Aleksandar Vukic makes his top-200 return, rising 14 places to No.200 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.26 -5 John Millman No.55 -7 James Duckworth No.56 +9 Alexei Popyrin No.72 0 Jordan Thompson No.75 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.96 -1 Christopher O’Connell No.130 +1 Alex Bolt No.144 +3 Marc Polmans No.158 +7 Max Purcell No.180 +9

Women’s doubles

Olivia Tjandramulia is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 24-year-old rises 14 places to a career-high world No.182 after advancing to an ITF final in Germany. It is Tjandramulia’s fifth ITF doubles final appearance of the season and propels her into the Australian top 10.

Sam Stosur is back inside the world’s top 20 for the first time since January 2020, while Storm Sanders sets a new career-high at No.33.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.20 +1 Storm Sanders No.33 +1 Ellen Perez No.45 +2 Arina Rodionova No.69 0 Ash Barty No.106 0 Astra Sharma No.111 +8 Ajla Tomljanovic No.145 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.182 +14 Jaimee Fourlis No.183 -10 Olivia Gadecki No.192 -1

Men’s doubles

There are now seven Australian men inside the world’s top 100, with Marc Polmans rising to world No.99 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 24-year-old reached his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season in Kazakhstan last week.

Li Tu is this week’s biggest mover, improving 282 places to world No.1169 after capturing two ITF Futures titles in Tunisia.

Dane Sweeny (rising 29 places to world No.665) and Tristan Schoolkate (up 21 spots to world No.713) are also at new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.23 0 Luke Saville No.27 -1 Max Purcell No.33 0 Matthew Ebden No.61 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.70 +1 Matt Reid No.88 0 Marc Polmans No.99 +3 Alex de Minaur No.131 +1 John Millman No.186 -1 Jordan Thompson No.204 -2

