Australians James Duckworth and John Millman will face-off in the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 24 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

James Duckworth has continued his sensational form, reaching a first ATP-level quarterfinal of the season.

It follows the 29-year-old winning his first ATP Challenger title since February 2020 last week and rising to a career-high ranking of No.65.

Duckworth extended his current winning streak to seven matches with a 7-6(2) 6-2 victory against fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic in second-round action at Nur-Sultan.

The quiet-achieving Australian lost only nine points on serve against the world No.37, helping him record his sixth top-40 win of the season.

Duckworth will now face fellow Aussie and close friend John Millman in the quarterfinals.

It is their second career meeting at tour-level – and first since 2015, when Millman scored a 6-4 6-4 win in a Beijing qualifying match.

This is Duckworth’s fourth career appearance in an ATP quarterfinal. He has previously made one semifinal, at Rune in February 2020.

Aussies in action – Nur-Sultan

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

James Duckworth (AUS) d [4] Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(2) 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[5] John Millman (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Jaume Munar (ESP) v Jonathan Erlich (ISR)/Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)

Metz, France

Alex de Minaur has exited in the second round of an ATP 250 tournament in Metz.

American Marcos Giron scored a 7-5 7-6(5) victory against the fourth-seeded Australian in a one-hour and 50-minute battle.

De Minaur saved a match point in the 10th game of the second set, fighting back to win two consecutive games and earn the opportunity to serve for the set. However, world No.69 Giron broke back and then held his nerve to win a tight tiebreak.

Aussies in action – Metz

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Marcos Giron (USA) d [4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-5 7-6(5)

Ostrava, Czech Republic

The winning run of Astra Sharma and Dutch partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek has ended in the quarterfinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava.

They proved no match for top-seeded duo Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera, who posted a 6-4 6-2 victory.

Aussies in action – Ostrava

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) 6-4 6-2