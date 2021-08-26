What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 26 August 2021 | tennis.com.au

From title breakthroughs to Paralympic Games preparation, it’s been a big week in Australian tennis. It means we have lots to celebrate in this week’s social round-up …

Ash Barty won the women’s singles title in Cincinnati – and became the first Australian champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1973.

Naturally, she wanted to share the moment with her team:

It takes a village 💪🏽💙🏆 #13 pic.twitter.com/CVl0OKZy7y — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) August 22, 2021

Speaking of winning teams, Sam Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai scooped the Cincinnati doubles title.

It is Stosur’s 27th career doubles title and first since Australian Open 2019. The 37-year-old is also the first Australian woman to win a Cincinnati doubles title in 49 years:

Jaimee Fourlis ended a title drought of her own at an ITF tournament in Spain. After recently returning to tour following a shoulder reconstruction, she claimed her first singles title in three years:

Alexei Popyrin is making positive progress too. The 22-year-old won consecutive matches for the first time since May, reaching the second round at Winston-Salem as a qualifier:

Max Purcell has also had a good week at Winston-Salem, reaching the third round as a lucky loser:

Meanwhile, John Millman is working hard to recover from a foot injury:

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have begun, which has former world No.1 and six-time medallist David Hall in a reflective mood:

Australian tennis team at the 1996 Atlanta #Paralympics opening ceremony, dodgy beard alert for me.#tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Gm6vtbBC4I — David Hall (@letsrolltennis) August 21, 2021

Our current world No.1 Dylan Alcott is feeling the heat as he prepares in Tokyo:

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Lizette Cabrera are among 10 Australians competing in US Open qualifying in New York this week:

> READ: Kokkinakis into second round at US Open qualifying

Nick Kyrgios is in New York too and looking for a hitting partner:

Anyone looking for practice Wednesday in New York? Lemme know — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 24, 2021

And finally, Matt Ebden has a challenge for his followers:

My Old El Paso Slam Dunk #MessFreeChallenge – I challenge you to show me your best Slam Dunk 🏀🎾- @oldelpaso and I will be donating 2500 meal kits to @FoodbankAus with extra for every challenge video posted, lets get behind this 🌮🌯🙏 pic.twitter.com/rXbFEJyYfL — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) August 20, 2021

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.