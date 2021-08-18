Australian John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have won a tough opening-round match at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in America this week.

Cincinnati, USA, 18 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have staged an impressive comeback to advance to the second round in the men’s doubles draw at an ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati.

The sixth-seeded duo recorded a hard-fought 6-7(4) 7-6(2) [10-6] victory against Australian Luke Saville and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop.

Saville and Middelkoop served for the match with a 7-6(4) 5-3 lead, before Peers and Polasek recovered to record the first win in their new partnership.

The almost two-hour battle, which started late due to rain causing havoc to the schedule in Cincinnati, finished just before 1am local time.

Peers and Polasek will face another Australian in the second round, set to play Alex de Minaur and Brit Cameron Norrie.

> READ: Saville achieves new career-high ranking

Earlier today, world No.19 Elena Rybakina scored a 6-3 6-3 win against Sam Stosur in women’s singles first-round action.

The 22-year-old from Kazakhstan dominated on serve in the rain-interrupted 70-minute clash, firing eight aces and conceding only nine points in total in her service games.

Stosur’s loss leaves Ash Barty as the last remaining Australian in the women’s singles draw. The world No.1 faces Brit Heather Watson in the second round tomorrow.

Stosur is still alive in women’s doubles alongside China’s Zhang Shuai. The Australian Open 2019 champions play wildcards Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Cincinnati

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 6-7(4) 7-6(2) [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Heather Watson (GBR)

Men’s singles, second round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC

Men’s doubles, second round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR)