Australia's John Millman has advanced to the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

Washington, USA, 6 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

John Millman is into the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

The 32-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-6(4) victory against eighth-seeded American Reilly Opelka in third-round action today.

Millman next plays American wildcard Jenson Brooksby, the world No.130 who upset second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

It is Millman’s second ATP quarterfinal appearance this season.

Aussies in action – Washington

RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[11] John Millman (AUS) d [8] Reilly Opelka (USA) 6-3 7-6(4)



Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Sebastian Korda (USA)/Jannik Sinner (ITA) d [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4 6-4

[2] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2 6-3



COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[11] John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Jenson Brooksby (USA)



Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS) v Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

San Jose, USA

Ajla Tomljanovic has lost in the second round at a WTA 500 tournament at San Jose.

Eighth seed Yulia Putintseva recorded a 3-6 7-5 6-3 victory against the world No.50-ranked Australian.

Tomljanovic had her chances in the two-hour and 31-minute battle, however only converted two of her 16 break point opportunities.

Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke are through to the doubles semifinals, scoring a 6-3 6-1 victory against Japan’s Eri Hozumi and China’s Zhang Shuai in quarterfinal action today.

Aussies in action – San Jose

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[8] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 3-6 7-5 6-3

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC

