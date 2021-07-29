Thompson into third consecutive ATP quarterfinal
For the third time in as many weeks, Australian Jordan Thompson has advanced to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP Tour tournament.
Atlanta, USA, 29 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Jordan Thompson has advanced to his fifth ATP quarterfinal of the season – and fourth since mid-June.
The 27-year-old is continuing his incredible run of form at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta, scoring a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory against German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in second-round action today.
The world No.63 served 18 aces in the one-hour and 47-minute battle and lost only 15 points in total on his service games.
World No.130 Gojowczyk put up a fight, however, with Thompson needing to save two set points in the opening-set tiebreak.
Thompson, who has now won 14 of his past 20 matches, plays either top-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic or American Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals.
If he faces 19-year-old Nakashima, it would be a rematch of last week’s quarterfinal in Los Cabos – won by the American in a third-set tiebreak.
In doubles action today, Australian combination Alexei Popyrin and Matt Reid saved three match points to overcome Sweden’s Andre Goransson and Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen 7-6(4) 2-6 [11-9].
Fourth-seeded duo Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith progressed to the quarterfinals as well with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory against American Taylor Fritz and Brit Cameron Norrie.
In total, six Australian players have advanced to the Atlanta doubles quarterfinals.
Aussies in action – Atlanta
TODAY’S RESULTS
Men’s singles, second round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [Q] Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 7-6(6) 6-4
Men’s doubles, first round
[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Taylor Fritz (USA)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2 7-6(1)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Frederik Nielsen (DEN) 7-6(4) 2-6 [11-9]
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Cameron Norrie (GBR)
[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Men’s singles, quarterfinals
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Muguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [1] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)