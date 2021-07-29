For the third time in as many weeks, Australian Jordan Thompson has advanced to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP Tour tournament.

Atlanta, USA, 29 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson has advanced to his fifth ATP quarterfinal of the season – and fourth since mid-June.

The 27-year-old is continuing his incredible run of form at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta, scoring a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory against German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in second-round action today.

The world No.63 served 18 aces in the one-hour and 47-minute battle and lost only 15 points in total on his service games.

World No.130 Gojowczyk put up a fight, however, with Thompson needing to save two set points in the opening-set tiebreak.

Thompson, who has now won 14 of his past 20 matches, plays either top-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic or American Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals.

If he faces 19-year-old Nakashima, it would be a rematch of last week’s quarterfinal in Los Cabos – won by the American in a third-set tiebreak.

In doubles action today, Australian combination Alexei Popyrin and Matt Reid saved three match points to overcome Sweden’s Andre Goransson and Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen 7-6(4) 2-6 [11-9].

Fourth-seeded duo Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith progressed to the quarterfinals as well with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory against American Taylor Fritz and Brit Cameron Norrie.

In total, six Australian players have advanced to the Atlanta doubles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [Q] Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 7-6(6) 6-4



Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Taylor Fritz (USA)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2 7-6(1)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Frederik Nielsen (DEN) 7-6(4) 2-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Muguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [1] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)