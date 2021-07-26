Steadily growing in confidence at the Tokyo Olympics, Ellen Perez and Sam Stosur progress to the quarterfinals of the doubles event.

Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Ellen Perez and Sam Stosur have kept Australian hopes alive for tennis medal success at the Tokyo Olympics, after advancing to the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles event.

The Australian duo staved off a tough challenge to defeat Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru 7-6(3) 7-5.

It sets up a final-eight showing with either Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic or Carla Suarez Navarro and Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

“Any time I get to represent Australia it’s a great honour.” It’s all about the Aussie green and gold as Ellen Perez teams with Sam Stosur at #Tokyo2020 #GoAussies #TokyoTogether @AusOlympicTeam @EllenPerez95 @bambamsam30 pic.twitter.com/qsPMOhZsIz — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 21, 2021

The Australian women have so far combined their credentials superbly in Tokyo; the 37-year-old Stosur is a former world No.1 doubles player with six Grand Slam doubles titles while Perez won her second WTA doubles title earlier this year.

After a come-from-behind win over Latvians Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova yesterday, Perez and Stosur clearly grew in confidence at Arieke Tennis Park today.

Niculescu and Olaru took a 5-1 lead before Perez and Stosur sensationally worked their way back, saving seven set points in the first set – two in the ninth game and five in the 12th – to secure the opener in a tiebreak.

After exchanging breaks midway through the second set, Perez and Stosur edged ahead in the 11th and were able to serve out their victory.

Earlier, a spirited Ajla Tomljanovic exited in the second round of the singles; Australian men John Millman and Max Purcell were also eliminated.

Aussies in action – Tokyo Olympics

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[4] Elina Svitolina (UKR) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Women’s doubles, second round

Ellen Perez/Sam Stosur (AUS) d Monica Niculescu/Raluca Olaru (ROU) 7-6(3) 7-5

Men’s singles, second round

[16] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3

Dominik Koepfer (GER) d (Alt) Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3 6-0



COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [12] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Ash Barty/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

> VIEW: Full Olympic Games draws