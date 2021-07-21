Jordan Thompson scores first-round win in Los Cabos
Jordan Thompson has continued his good form to progress to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.
Los Cabos, Mexico, 21 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Fifth-seeded Jordan Thompson has made a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.
The 27-year-old Australian recorded a 6-4 7-5 victory against big-serving Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic in opening-round action today.
World No.200 Karlovic, who stands at a towering 211 centimetres, was the Los Cabos champion in 2016.
Playing his first hard-court event since March, Thompson made the most of his opportunities against the 42-year-old Karlovic by converting 75 per cent of break points he had in the one-hour and 33-minute match.
Tops, Thompson ✌️ @jordanthommmo2 edges former champion Ivo Karlovic 6-4 6-4 to reach round two at @AbiertoLosCabos #ATC2021 pic.twitter.com/qnxDsKInuE
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 21, 2021
It continues an impressive run of form for the world No.63, who has now won eight of his past 11 matches.
Thompson plays world No.165-ranked Austrian Sebastian Ofner next and is aiming to advance to his third ATP-level quarterfinal since mid-June.
Earlier today, Swede Elias Ymer ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Matt Ebden with a 7-5 6-1 victory in their first-round clash.
Ebden led 5-2 in the opening set, but then lost a run of 10 consecutive games against his world No.169-ranked opponent.
The 33-year-old from Perth showed fight to snap that streak and break Ymer’s serve late in the second set, but it wasn’t enough to stop the 25-year-old’s momentum.
It leaves Thompson and Alex Bolt as the last remaining Australians in the singles draw. They are scheduled to play their second-round matches tomorrow.
Aussies in action – Los Cabos
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d (WC) Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-4 7-5
Elias Ymer (SWE) d [Q] Matt Ebden (AUS) 7-5 6-1
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)
Alex Bolt (AUS) v Emilio Gomez (ECU)
Men’s doubles, first round
Alex Bolt (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Ernesto Escobedo (USA)/Luis Patino (MEX)
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [WC] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Sam Querrey (USA)