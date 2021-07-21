Jordan Thompson has continued his good form to progress to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.

Los Cabos, Mexico, 21 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Fifth-seeded Jordan Thompson has made a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

The 27-year-old Australian recorded a 6-4 7-5 victory against big-serving Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic in opening-round action today.

World No.200 Karlovic, who stands at a towering 211 centimetres, was the Los Cabos champion in 2016.

Playing his first hard-court event since March, Thompson made the most of his opportunities against the 42-year-old Karlovic by converting 75 per cent of break points he had in the one-hour and 33-minute match.

It continues an impressive run of form for the world No.63, who has now won eight of his past 11 matches.

Thompson plays world No.165-ranked Austrian Sebastian Ofner next and is aiming to advance to his third ATP-level quarterfinal since mid-June.

Earlier today, Swede Elias Ymer ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Matt Ebden with a 7-5 6-1 victory in their first-round clash.

Ebden led 5-2 in the opening set, but then lost a run of 10 consecutive games against his world No.169-ranked opponent.

The 33-year-old from Perth showed fight to snap that streak and break Ymer’s serve late in the second set, but it wasn’t enough to stop the 25-year-old’s momentum.

It leaves Thompson and Alex Bolt as the last remaining Australians in the singles draw. They are scheduled to play their second-round matches tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d (WC) Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-4 7-5

Elias Ymer (SWE) d [Q] Matt Ebden (AUS) 7-5 6-1



COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[5] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Emilio Gomez (ECU)



Men’s doubles, first round

Alex Bolt (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Ernesto Escobedo (USA)/Luis Patino (MEX)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [WC] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Sam Querrey (USA)