James Duckworth is enjoying a career-best run at Wimbledon, beating big-serving American Sam Querrey to reach the third round.

London, UK, 1 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s James Duckworth is through to the third round in a Grand Slam singles draw for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old, who is contesting his 25th Grand Slam main draw, scored an impressive 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 second-round win today against American Sam Querrey.

The result snaps a seven-match losing streak for Duckworth in second-round matches at Grand Slam level.

If anyone understands the value in patience, it is the hard-working Duckworth. Resilience has characterised his career, with eight surgeries not stopping the world No.91 from chasing his tennis dreams.

Duckworth refused to let 33-year-old Querrey, a former world No.11 who has twice beaten the No.1 seed at Wimbledon, intimidate him either. He produced a steely performance to record the biggest win of his Grand Slam career.

Serving for the opening set at 5-4, the Australian was broken. Duckworth responded by immediately breaking Querrey’s serve again and then confidently closing out the set.

With only three unforced errors compared to the American’s 13 in the first set, Duckworth wasn’t giving the world No.54 and Wimbledon 2017 semifinalist an opportunity to build any momentum.

After losing a tight second set in a tiebreak, Duckworth quickly built a 4-1 advantage in the third set and soon took a two-sets-to-one lead. Duckworth was proving, yet again, he can handle any challenge.

Breaking Querrey’s serve in the opening game of the fourth set, the momentum was firmly in Duckworth’s favour.

But serving for the match at 5-2, Duckworth found himself down 15-40. He saved both break points though, recovering to secure victory after two hours and 19 minutes on court. He sealed the win with a backhand winner – his 43rd winner in total.

Duckworth plays No.23-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the third round.

Winning runs end for Bolt and Polmans

Alex Bolt’s eight-match winning streak ended with a straight-sets loss to No.29-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie today.

The 28-year-old Australian wildcard started strongly, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. But Norrie soon demonstrated the form that has helped him break into the world’s top 40 this season, winning a run of 11 games to take control of the match.

World No.149 Bolt struck 24 winners in the 95-minute match, but 38 unforced errors hurt his chances.

Marc Polmans was on a four-match winning streak after qualifying for the tournament, but world No.20 Cristian Garin ended that run in a hard-fought second-round match.

Polmans will rue missed opportunities in the three-hour and 21-minute battle, including three set points he was unable to convert in the opening set.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

James Duckworth (AUS) d Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Kei Nishikori (JPN) 7-5 6-4 5-7 6-3

[17] Cristian Garin (CHI) d [Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-2 2-6 7-6(5)

[29] Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-2

Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)



Gentlemen’s singles, third round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [23] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)



Ladies’ singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

Ladies’ singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

