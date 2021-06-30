Kyrgios locked in five-set Wimbledon battle
Australia's Nick Kyrgios will return to court at Wimbledon tomorrow to try and close out a five-set victory against world No.25 Ugo Humbert.
London, UK, 30 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Nick Kyrgios declared “no one here wanted to play me first round” on the eve of Wimbledon – and he proved why today.
The Australian, making his first competitive appearance since the Australian Open in February, has taken No.21 seed Ugo Humbert to five sets in their opening-round clash.
The match was suspended at 11pm local time with the 23-year-old Frenchman set to serve at 4-6 6-4 6-3 1-6 3-3 after nearly three hours on court.
It has been a thrilling contest so far, one full of momentum swings and sensational shot-making.
The 26-year-old Kyrgios picked up exactly where he left off, producing entertaining tennis on the Grand Slam stage. The world No.60-ranked Australian struck eight winners and recorded no unforced errors in a sublime fourth set, igniting the Court No.1 crowd with his fight.
This is a rematch of a five-set Australian Open 2021 second-round showdown, where Kyrgios fought back from a two-sets-to-one deficit to save two match points and beat Humbert.
Earlier today, wildcard Alex Bolt and qualifier Marc Polmans both recorded their career-first main draw wins at the All England Club.
Bolt scored his fourth career top-50 win to upset world No.44 Filip Krajinovic, while Polmans overcome Wimbledon 2010 quarterfinalist Yen-Hsun Lu in four sets.
However, world No.15 Alex de Minaur lost his first-round match against rising American Sebastian Korda.
“I’d had a hell of a grass-court season but it’s a bittersweet ending,” conceded Australia’s No.1-ranked man. “Once I have some time, I’m sure I’ll be able to look back and be happy with my efforts over the season but this is the week that I wanted to go deep, and it’s a shame.”
Chris O’Connell is locked in a five-set battle too against No.17 seed Gael Monfils. Their first-round clash was suspended, due to slippery conditions, with Monfils leading 3-2 in the deciding set.
Aussies in action – Wimbledon
TODAY’S RESULTS
Gentlemen’s singles, first round
[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5
[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) d Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) 6-2 7-5 4-6 6-1
Sebastian Korda (USA) d [15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5)
Ladies’ singles, first round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1
Shelby Rogers (USA) d Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-1 5-7 6-3
COMING UP
Gentlemen’s singles, first round
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 3-3 to finish
[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 2-3 to finish
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)
Ladies’ singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)
[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)
Gentlemen’s singles, second round
[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v TBC
[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v TBC
Ladies’ singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)
