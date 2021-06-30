London, UK, 30 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Alex Bolt has continued his sensational grass-court form to record his first main draw win at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old South Australian, who earned a wildcard after winning seven consecutive matches to claim an ATP Challenger title as a qualifier in Nottingham earlier this month, scored a 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5 victory against world No.44 Filip Krajinovic in first-round action today.

It was a confident performance from the world No.149, striking 41 winners and only 21 unforced errors to outplay the 29-year-old Serbian.

This is the fourth top-50 win of Bolt’s career and his first since Australian Open 2020.

Bolt now plays either No.29-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie or former world No.10 Lucas Pouille of France in the second round.

Earlier today, world No.1 Ash Barty made a winning start to her Wimbledon campaign with a three-set victory against former world No.6 Carla Suarez Navarro.

> READ: Barty enjoys winning start at Wimbledon

Qualifer Marc Polmans has also progressed to the second round, making a perfect Wimbledon debut to defeat 2010 quarterfinalist Yen-Hsun Lu.

Australia’s No.1-ranked man Alex de Minaur wasn’t so fortunate, losing his opening-round match against 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda.

The No.15 seed entered the tournament in red-hot form, having won his fifth career ATP singles title in Eastbourne last week. However, he was unable to continue that momentum and lost in four sets.

> READ: De Minaur upset in Wimbledon first round

Chris O’Connell’s first-round match against No.13 seed Gael Monfils has extended to a third day. The match resumed with a third-set tiebreak today, but play was suspended again in the fifth set due to slippery conditions.

With rain interrupting play again, first-round matches for James Duckworth, Ajla Tomljanovic and Ellen Perez were all rescheduled for tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) d Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) 6-2 7-5 4-6 6-1

Sebastian Korda (USA) d [15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5)

Ladies’ singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1

Shelby Rogers (USA) d Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-1 5-7 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 2-3 to finish

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v TBC

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v TBC



Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)



> READ: Doubles draws revealed for Wimbledon 2021