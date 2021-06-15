Australia's John Millman scores his biggest win on grass in five years to move into the second round at an ATP tournament in London.

London, UK, 15 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

QUEEN’S CLUB, UK

John Millman has scored a hard-fought opening-round win at an ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club in London.

On his 32nd birthday, the Australian made sure there was reason to celebrate – saving two match points to overcome world No.32 Reilly Opelka 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(6) in a two-hour and 43-minute battle.

Opelka served 27 aces to Millman’s four and also won eight more points in total, but world No.43 Millman proved clutch under pressure.

It is the highest-ranked opponent that Millman has defeated on grass since Wimbledon 2016, when he beat world No.23 Benoit Paire in the second round.

It is also marks a successful return from a back injury for Millman, who withdrew from recent events at Roland Garros and Stuttgart.

Millman could potentially play compatriot Alex de Minaur in the second round, should the fourth-seeded Aussie defeat Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the opening round.

De Minaur made a winning start to the tournament, teaming with Brit Cameron Norrie to advance to the second round in doubles.

De Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and qualifier Aleksandar Vukic all feature in first-round singles action tonight.

Aussies in action – Queen’s

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(6)

Men’s doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d Matteo Berrettini(ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-3 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA)/Benoit Paire (FRA) d [Alt] John Millman (AUS)/Artem Sitak (NZL) 6-4 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Dan Evans (GBR)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [2] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Men’s singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v [WC] Alastair Gray (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Max Purcell (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

Men’s doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

HALLE, GERMANY

Jordan Thompson is through to the second round at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

The 27-year-old Australian scored a 6-2 7-6(4) victory against German wildcard Daniel Altmaier, losing only nine points on serve and not facing a break point in the 97-minute match.

Flawless 🇦🇺@jordanthommmo2 defeats Altmaier 6-2 7-6 to get through the first round in @ATPHalle pic.twitter.com/LCcVELzZRK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 14, 2021

Thompson plays a Russian in the second round – either fourth seed Andrey Rublev or Karen Khachanov, who are scheduled to play their first-round match tonight.

Aussies in action – Halle

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [WC] Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Frederik Nielsen (DEN)/Franko Skugor (CRO)

BIRMINGHAM, UK

Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova has spoiled Sam Stosur’s tour return, scoring a 6-3 6-4 victory against the Australian in the opening round of a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.

Stosur, who is playing her first tour event since the Adelaide International in February, now turns her attention to doubles where she is teaming with American Coco Vandeweghe.

Aussies in action – Birmingham

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v [1] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL)

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Ons Jabeur (TUN) v [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA)