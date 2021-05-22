John Peers is through to a doubles final in Switzerland, while Thanasi Kokkinakis will play an ATP Challenger final in Italy.

Geneva, Switzerland, 22 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Australia’s John Peers and New Zealand’s Michael Venus have reached their first tour-level final of the season.

The second-seeded pair scored a 4-6 7-6(2) [10-8] victory against Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar in the doubles semifinals of an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva.

They will now play Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez for the title.

Peers is aiming to win his 24th career ATP doubles title – and his fourth alongside Venus. The duo have an unbeaten record in finals since first teaming up last year.

Aussies in action – Geneva

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) 4-6 7-6(2) [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)



BIELLA, ITALY

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ comeback continues to gain momentum, advancing to his first ATP Challenger final since September 2019.

The 25-year-old defeated China’s Zhang Zhihen 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the Biella semifinals. It sets up a final showdown with third-seeded Frenchman Enzo Couacaud.

Kokkinakis, who is currently ranked No.198, is aiming to win his fourth career ATP Challenger title – and a first since October 2018.

Aussies in action – Biella

RESULTS

Men’s singles, semifinals

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [2] Zhang Zhihen (CHN) 6-2 4-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, final

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [3] Enzo Couacaud (FRA)

LYON, FRANCE

The winning run of Aussie duo Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith at an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon has ended in the semifinals.

Fourth seeds Hugo Nys of Monaco and Tim Puetz of Germany recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory against the Australians in their final-four clash.

Aussies in action – Lyon

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[4] Hugo Nys (MON)/Tim Puetz (GER) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 6-4