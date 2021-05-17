With tour stops in Switzerland, France, Italy and Serbia this week, there are plenty of opportunities for our Aussie players to continue building on promising clay-court form.

Europe, 17 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

The European clay-court season continues this week with events across four different countries, providing another opportunity for players to gain valuable match play ahead of Roland Garros later this month.

Geneva, Switzerland

Jordan Thompson returns to action in Geneva this week, where he plays Spain’s Pablo Andujar in the opening round.

Should Thompson beat the world No.75, a potential second-round showdown with top seed Roger Federer awaits.

John Peers and New Zealand’s Michael Venus, who were semifinalists in Rome last week, are the second seeds in the men’s doubles draw. Australian combination Max Purcell and Luke Saville are also competing at the ATP 250 tournament.

Aussies in action – Geneva

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

Lyon, France

Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith are competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon this week.

The Aussie combination face Greek brothers Stefano and Petro Tsitsipas in the opening round of the men’s doubles draw.

Aussies in action – Lyon

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [WC] Petro Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefano Tsitsipas (GRE)

Parma, Italy

Australian Ellen Perez has lost in the women’s doubles opening round at a WTA 250 tournament in Parma.

Second seeds Darija Jurak of Croatia and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia proved too strong for Perez and France’s Caroline Garcia, winning 6-2 7-6(5).

Perez’s loss means there are no Australians left in the field at the event.

Aussies in action – Parma

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Darija Jurak (CRO)/Andreja Klepac (SLO) d Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-2 7-6(5)

Belgrade, Serbia

Ajla Tomljanovic faces a local wildcard in her opening match at a WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade this week.

The 28-year-old Australian, who is in good form after winning three matches in Rome last week, plays Ivana Jorovic, a 24-year-old ranked No.248.

Aussies in action – Belgrade

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Ivana Jorovic (SRB)