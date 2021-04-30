Ash Barty charges into second round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid.

Madrid, Spain, 30 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

MADRID, SPAIN

Ash Barty has extended her winning streak on European clay to 12 matches, making a perfect start at the Madrid Open.

The world No.1 recorded a 6-2 6-1 first-round victory against world No.43 Shelby Rogers, her fourth win against the American so far this season.

“I’ve played Shelby many times this year… and it’s always a very big challenge,” said Barty. “I needed to make sure that I was at my very best to be able to compete today.”

🇦🇺 @ashbarty keeps rolling! The Stuttgart champ is into Round 2 with her 12th straight win on red clay 😎#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/D53olUpgnY — wta (@WTA) April 29, 2021

Barty fired eight aces in the 60-minute victory and lost only six points on serve. The dominant performance sets up a second-round clash with world No.80 Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek.

Since travelling overseas in March, Barty has now won 13 of the 14 singles matches she has played.

Ellen Perez scored a first-round doubles win in Madrid, teaming with China’s Zheng Saisai to beat American duo Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria in a tight contest.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2 6-1

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) d Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-2 2-6 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

Women’s doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v TBC

MUNICH, GERMANY

It was a tough day for Aussies at an ATP 250 tournament in Munich.

Second seeds John Peers and Luke Saville lost in the doubles quarterfinals to German wildcards Dustin Brown and Peter Gojowczyk.

Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith were also beaten in doubles quarterfinal action, proving no match for top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Kevin Krawietz.

John Millman is the last Aussie remaining in the tournament. He features in singles quarterfinal action later today, facing No.2 seed Casper Ruud.

Aussies in action – Munich

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) d Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-4 6-3

[WC] Dustin Brown (GER)/Peter Gojowczyk (GER) d [2] John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-2



COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[8] John Millman (AUS) v [2] Casper Ruud (NOR)